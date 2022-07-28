The 7 movies of summer 2022 that you cannot miss
I was watching one of the latest episodes of this is us when one of its protagonists, Randall (Sterling K. Brown), reflected on time. He came to say that, when we are little, we notice the passage of time less because a year is a fifth of what has been lived. That is why when we grow up, when we are already adults and we have been behind us for many months, we notice that time passes much faster, and more and more. It is very noticeable in summer. As children, the three months of summer vacation they become eternal: there is time to go to the beach, to water parks, to eat ice cream at impromptu dinners that are long and to watch many of the films that we associate with this hot and magical season. I remember that when I was little, I took advantage of the summer to reproduce some VHS without stopping until the tape was scratched and at home we recorded the feature films they made on TV to have them saved forever. Netflix was not even a distant dream. And we consumed the movies set in the summer in the summer. Like a tradition.
Now everything is consumable, the audiovisual offer is eternal, but there are still films that smell of saltpeter and that fit much more into short sleeves. For some—for me—summer is now over in the blink of an eye: if you’re on the bottom or top edge of the thirty you begin to notice the acceleration of the minutes and you find yourself constantly —at work, at the hairdresser, at the bar, in the supermarket aisle— repeating that phrase, the damn phrase: “Time flies by.” You understand your parents, your grandparents; if you pass the quarantine, although you will have already learned the lesson, surely you will always resort to that basic principle of growing older, either as a wild card to empathize with the rest of humanity, with whom you share that precipice doomed to wrinkles and blood pressure pills, or as a neon warning for those who come after. Even if you know they won’t pay any damn attention to you. Be that as it may, we will always have the movies. The ones that our parents plugged in for us in front of the fan when they were going to take a nap and the ones that are now a source of inspiration for those who one day will also miss having the opportunity to waste time watching cinephile proposals How are you in front of the screen?
1
Dirty Dancing
Emile Ardolino, 1987
Baby Houseman and Johnny Castle, perhaps the lovers who best represent the romantic love Of summer. She is a self-conscious and fragile young woman who is going to spend the summer at a well-off American tourist complex; he is the dance teacher of the place, a tough and troublesome guy. Both are examples of opposite social classes, night and day, and yet they fall in love. The soundtrack of Dirty Dancing is wonderful, the scene in which Johnny teaches him to dance is worth seeing in a loop and the stellar jump of the final dance is history of cinema. Seen with the eyes of now, some macho tics, like the sick approval of the father figure or the man as the savior of everything, squeak a little. Still, a summer essential without a doubt.
two
You to London and I to California
Nancy Mayers, 1998
A movie featuring summer camp, hazing war, and two mischievous twin girls who switch to get their parents back together? We say yes. You to London and I to California It’s a refreshing film on all levels, with funny and funny episodes that liven up any hot Sunday afternoon. And for all audiences! remake of You to Boston and I to California (1961), by David Swift, this adaptation of Disney doubles the personality of a little girl Lindsay Lohan who will do whatever it takes to make the summer absolutely unforgettable.
3
Mama Mia!
Phyllida Lloyd, 2008
Impossible not to dance dancing-queen with your friends while you watch this adaptation of the traditional musical by ABBA. Set in the Mediterranean summer of the Greek islands, Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) has grown up without knowing who her father is, and she takes advantage of the moment of her wedding to invite the three possible candidates that she has discovered reading the diary of her mother, donna (Meryl Streep), a rebellious woman who unknowingly finds herself in an emotional ambush. Fun and music through a tube in one of the most emblematic musicals of recent years.
4
Cousins
Daniel Sanchez Arevalo, 2011
Diego has been left planted at the altar. How to overcome it? Carrying out endless crazy ideas that include getting drunk, ranting, trying to win back his teenage love or performing at town parties in front of all the neighbors. All this accompanied by his two cousins, the scoundrel and the one who suffers from a mental disability. Quim Gutierrez, Raul Arevalo Y Adrian Lastra shine in this hilarious comedy about friendship, nostalgia, and the ability to overcome obstacles with a smile on your face.
5
Barcelona summer night
Dani of the Order, 2013
Several stories of love and friendship intersect and intermingle in the summer nights in the city of Barcelona. Stories that could be yours. Dani de la Orden began to direct actors and actresses such as Miki Esparbé, Alba Ribas, Jan Cornet, Mar del Hoyo, Àlex Monner, Sara Espígul, Pau Roca, Lucho Fernández or Laura de la Isla to show us the daily life of a packed city of moments capable of moving us. All set in the summer nights of Barcelona and with the particular Yo ma, ma of Joan Dausawhich also appears on the tape.
6
Call me by your name
Luca Guadaglino, 2017
The love story between Elio and Oliver, between Timothee Chalament Y Armie Hammer. Little more to say. A film that has crossed borders for telling in an intimate and absolutely tender way the homosexual discovery of a young man with a family friend who is older than him. A beautiful audiovisual piece that won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay —adapted from the book by André Aciman— and that talks about self-discovery, pleasure, respect and excessive passion between two people who enjoy each other to the fullest. It wouldn’t be the same without a perfect soundtrack and its idyllic location on the Tuscanyshowing spaces that literally leave you with your mouth open.
7
Luca
Enrico Casarosa, 2021
And we set foot in Italy again with this proposal for pixar, specifically the Italian Riviera. There, friends Luca and Alberto enjoy the summer while trying to hide their big secret: that they are sea monsters that turn into humans when they are dry. Luca’s restlessness, and his will to fit in with the world, will cause him to distance himself from his home and parents concerned about his well-being while he gets involved in some adventures. An essential film to watch as a family on these hot holidays.