The 7 professional digital profiles most demanded by companies

Just fifteen years ago we did not hear about artificial intelligence, big data, blockchain or metaverse. With the arrival of robotization, automation, virtualization and connectivity, companies increasingly demand professionals who have the necessary digital skills to not be left behind in this new digital world that continues to grow.

The co-founder of Nuclio Digital School, Jared Gil, analyzes what these professional profiles are that companies in our country are looking for to face the new challenges of digitization.

Faced with this new paradigm, there are many people who are taking the alternative of reinventing themselves or specializing in training related to Business Intelligence, Big Data, programming or cybersecurity to respond to this great demand in the labor market.

data scientist

‘Data Scientist’

The data scientist is the profile that companies are most interested in today. “Every day we work with data and we need people to analyze and interpret it,” says the CEO of Nuclio Digital School. In this sense, it is the profile that finds work more quickly because the data is beginning to interest companies a lot.

Despite coming from the world of communication or medicine, the position of data scientist sets you apart from your competitors. So you can study it as a specialization to expand your resume.

If you are a data scientist junior, salaries are between 26,000 and 30,000 euros gross per year, but if you are a senior, you can go on the market with about 50,000 gross per year, or even a higher salary.

Digital Product Manager

digital product manager

The digital product manager is a very versatile figure that is gaining great importance in the labor market. The digital product manager is in charge of taking an entire project or product to digitization.

The professional treats a project within a company as if it were another company, with its own resources and departments such as marketing, finance or sales strategy.

For example, in Google there are many services (Chrome, Meet or Classroom). Each of these services is controlled by a digital product manager and they are small independent businesses within a company. This professional profile is like a digital “entrepreneur”.

Digital Marketing Specialist

‘Digital Marketing Specialist’

The digital marketing specialist is the person who attracts the public to different services, portals and products of a company to improve their sales.

These experts know the channels, the optimal conversion of each of them or how to attract visits through innovative channels such as Tik tok or Instagram, etc. In short, they know how to grow a company’s customer network.

cybersecurity expert

‘Cyber ​​security professional’

The cybersecurity professional is the person who ensures that the company has adequate security to prevent data theft or possible hacks. “Today, the most valuable treasure of companies is data and these professionals prevent it from being made public or lost,” explains Jared Gil.

Blockchain developer

‘Blockchain specialist’

The Blockchain developer is in charge of merging the company’s data to the Blockchain. “These profiles are highly sought after worldwide and are paid at a price of gold,” says Jared Gil, who explains that a company in Canada can pay a Senior up to 600,000 euros gross per year.

In Spain, this profile is not yet in such demand in companies because it is a country of SMEs and the self-employed and a large part of companies do not see it useful to apply the Blockchain system in their operation. However, the CEO of Nuclio Digital School assures that “it is the future, and in two or three years it will be number one on the list”.

What is Blockchain?

Data security and traceability

The Blockchain serves for the security and traceability of data and is a system today that is very difficult to modify or hack. With blockchain, you are spreading the information across many nodes (servers) and in this way, when someone tries to change the information on these nodes, the others must validate it. If they do not validate it, it will not be possible to modify it.

Therefore, it divides the responsibility of modifying the information to many other nodes and, in this way, decentralizes the network. It is not in the hands of a single person in charge, but of all those who are within the Blockchain of a company.

web application programmer

‘Full Stack Developer’

a developer full-stack is in charge of handling each of the aspects related to the creation and maintenance of a web application.

For this, it is essential that the web application developer has knowledge in Front-End and Back-End development.

Interface design and user experience

‘UXUI: User experience and User interface’

These professionals make sure that a mobile application or web page works and is useful and practical for the user. Specifically, they ensure that the user has the best possible experience on the app or website.

These profiles analyze what the user’s behavior is, where all the buttons should be located, what should stand out within the application or website, among many other functions. “This last year, UXUI has had an upward trend in demand” says Jared Gil.

