The 7 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo should join OM

So, we add to the loop by giving 7 good (or not) reasons for the fivefold Ballon D’Or to sign for OM.

Ronaldo will be able to improve his goalscoring record in a team that has been looking for its “grandatakan” for so many years. With CR7, Marseille would finally have a chance to get out of the group stage. It’s give and take.

We know that he wants to write his legend a little more in the history of football. Signing for the Phocaeans and winning the championship against Lionel Messi’s PSG would certainly be legendary.

What we offer Cricri, it’s even better with the Classico with two “S” for twice the stakes. You will discover the most beautiful atmosphere in the world at the Vélodrome in order to face your lifelong rival. Messi VS Ronaldo for another season before everyone goes to other skies.

In addition, Léo does not score a pawn in Ligue 1, you will be able to prove that you are the best without forcing.

Portugal, Italy, Spain, Cristiano, we know you like to tan and sunbathe. You’re used to living above 30 degrees and you don’t belong in the cold Manchester. In Munich, it’s chilly as you know, while there, we offer you the most pleasant climate in the world.

With us fada, we have never gone below 33 degrees for three weeks. You get a villa with a view of the Mediterranean facing south with a swimming pool and a 300-hectare garden and presto you will be happy.

If you want to relax with Georgina, you have the Rooftop where you can take the whole top floor.

Cristiano, it’s a whole country that is bruised to see you lift the trophy at the Stade de France. You celebrated in front of millions of French people and without any scruple. Our fist has been clenched ever since.

If you want the whole of France to forgive you and finally turn the page, sign with OM, Cricri. We would be grateful if you had chosen OM to complete the loop in Europe. Without this, you will always be prohibited from staying in Marseille and its surroundings. We all know that this circus affects you as much as we do.

His dream is to receive a cross from the scarf of the Marseille captain and to take it back with a scissor. It’s now or never for Ronaldo to meet and play with his idol.

We must take advantage because CR7 still has the physical margin to last three years but not sure that Payet can keep up. In 18 months, it is carbo on Sun.

Zidane has not yet taken office and is almost the whole year on the Canebière. The two men would see each other often and could even team up with OM again, who knows? Igor Tudor, we love you, tie the S, but give way to the Z now.