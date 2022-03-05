The 7 roles that Bitcoin plays in the war between Ukraine and Russia

If you had been told a few months ago that two nations would go to war and use bitcoin as part of their defense strategy, you might not have believed it.

The whole world is following the events in Ukraine after Russia’s invasion of that country, which has turned into an armed conflict between the two former Soviet republics.

In that context, Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies are gaining great relevance, forming part of the strategies of both countries to finance defense and military spending. Everything to avoid financial sanctions and avoid the fall of banking platforms.

Below I list the 7 roles that Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies are playing in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

1. Bitcoin, money for governments to “defend” themselves against other governments

For the first time in history, a state has received donations in bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies to finance a war, we reported in CriptoNoticias.

This is the case of Ukraine, which through its official government media called on the international community to send BTC and other cryptocurrencies.

To do this, he had several portfolio addresses that since then They have received tens of millions of dollars both from institutions and individuals who support the cause.

Ukraine may have Bitcoin as a card up its sleeve. Source: pixabay.

In fact, the government of Ukraine promised to carry out an airdrop or a surprise distribution of a token of their own to all addresses that have donated. However, a short time later they canceled the initiative, heating up the spirits of the community and even the founder of Tron, Justin Sun.

It must be made clear that this is not pretty. Without distinguishing sides and the just or unjust reasons for the war, there are innocent people dying in this harsh conflict, and the donated bitcoins are being used to buy weapons and supplies for the army. Let this serve as a call to conscience.

2. Bitcoin is legal in Russia and Ukraine, but in different forms

In the face of recent financial sanctions on Russia, this country has been preparing to legalize Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies not as financial assets, but as currencies.

This implies that laws similar to those that regulate money are implemented. In addition, they will use a national transaction tracking system and Russian citizens will have to follow the strict rules to be exposed to fines.

On the Ukraine side, Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies were recently legalized, which although it does not qualify them as legal tender as in El Salvador, it does provide a more open and permissive regulatory framework.

It has also been reported that those from the Ukraine are the public officials who own the most bitcoins in the worldwith 46,000 BTC to his credit.

3. Bitcoin, money for enemies

While Ukraine is receiving donations in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, Russia is facing unprecedented trade and financial sanctions.

Not only is it blocking their banks, but already some seaports are not accepting Russian commercial ships; soccer teams and other disciplines are being disqualified from international competitions (including the kittens) and companies like IKEA are closing their operations in the country.

In the same way, Russian citizens are also subject to various blockades like those of your memberships to streaming services and others.

The Ukrainian government even announced that it would pressure Bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchanges to ban Russian citizens, as well as US President Joe Biden asking exchanges for their help in preventing Russia from evading sanctions.

As we know, Bitcoin it is money for difficult and adverse circumstancesand if these circumstances are accentuated, the natural reaction is that people look for options to avoid them: Bitcoin is the tool they need.

Thus, it would not be surprising if Russia adopts the use of BTC not only at the government level, but also at the level of its citizens, who are the main affected by these measures.

4. Bitcoin, money for migrants and war refugees

And this is how some citizens have already found use in Bitcoin to overcome the impact of the war.

In CriptoNoticias we report how some citizens are already fleeing Ukraine taking your bitcoins with you across the border, due to some bank blockages in that country.

This reveals the qualities of Bitcoin as censorship resistant money, to threats of confiscation, but above all, to its ability to be easily transported without much effort, which is not the case with gold and cash.

By taking bitcoins to another country, you are using a neutral currency that can be exchanged for dozens of different payment methods, with peers anywhere in the world.

In this sense, it seems that bitcoin has higher convertibility than many national currencies, and that competes with the dollar as international reserve currency, being virtually accepted in many countries.

5. The war in Ukraine is also cyber. Are your bitcoins at risk?

Ukraine and Russia are countries whose authorities and inhabitants are well aware of modern technological developments.

Likewise, it is known that many hackers (good and bad, black and white hats) are located in both countries, and that companies specializing in security, intelligence and cryptography reside there.

On the other hand, they are countries perceived as politically corrupt, which, together with their technological expertise, has made them a nest of international cryptocurrency thefts, as well as alleged money laundering with crypto assets.

Hackers from Russia and Ukraine could be after the cryptocurrencies of these countries. Source: pixabay.

This is mentioned in a report from the year 2020, which we reviewed in CriptoNoticias, where it is indicated that Ukraine and Russia were the home of bitcoin cybercrime and other cryptocurrencies.

Also, yeah one is being released cyber war between Russia and Ukrainewhere groups of hackers have attacked both public and private institutions, stealing and destroying data.

Taking these factors into account, a massive cryptocurrency theft is possible sometime if both countries don’t watch each other’s backs.

Is an attacker likely to empty Ukrainian government bitcoin wallets? It should not surprise us that something like this happens, since these funds would be in the sights of highly efficient hackers, who are looking for the smallest security breach to infiltrate.

6. Hashrate as an instrument of war: Bitcoin mining enters

A few days ago, the SlushPool mining pool set up an account so that Bitcoin miners can donate their processing power to Ukraine.

How is this possible? In this case, the Bitcoin mining teams would be depositing the reward obtained for their work, in the confirmation of transactions, in an exclusive account for Ukraine.

This is more than a donation. The processing power of Bitcoin is being harnessed as a transferable asset of value. In this way the hashrate acquires properties of a commodity, such as oil, gas and gasoline; iron, gold and copper; coffee, cocoa and cotton, and others.

The energy market and the Bitcoin mining market are closely related. Source: pixabay.

Therefore invest in the hashrate of Bitcoin may be of strategic interest both for nations and for financial markets, not only because it is a profitable and marketable activity, but because it is especially linked to the production, marketing and consumption of energy, a particularly critical issue in this war.

On the other hand, it was also learned that an Ethereum mining pool was blocking Russian users in retaliation for the decision that the authorities of that country took regarding the invasion of Ukraine.

7. Bitcoin price reacts to Ukraine war

Much has been speculated about the impact of a war like this on the BTC price, but it is difficult to know its direct correlation, although to a certain extent the BTC responds to the collapse of the Ukrainian and Russian economies.

Given this, we recently reported that the Bitcoin market was more valuable than all the money circulating in Russia. A sign of our times.

Although it has not been the only war that has occurred in the world in the period since Bitcoin was created (2009), it is the first time in its history that a war has acquired these dimensions, which can affect its price.

In CriptoNoticias we have reported daily the incidence of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine in the traditional markets and in the cryptocurrency markets, but still there is much to learn and discover about.

Thus, Bitcoin has appreciated against the financial markets in the last month, while the tension between Russia and Ukraine escalated. However, the cryptocurrency markets have had their down days and the price of Bitcoin has dropped to 7% in a few hours.

The lesson is: Bitcoin is volatile, war is volatile. Bitcoin may not be a wartime store of value, but it does have other benefits.

But if what interests you is finance and trading, in these times it is recommended to be much more cautious than normal, to be attentive to events, and to make decisions in the most professional way possible.

