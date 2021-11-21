The 7 top altcoins on Ethereum

Despite the exponential growth in this last year of competing blockchains, such as Solana, Ethereum is still the most widely used by developers of crypto projects for new ones altcoin.

ERC20 tokens

The standard that Ethereum uses for its tokens is called ERC20 and, since its introduction in 2015, they have been created beyond 190,000 compatible tokens with the Ethereum mainnet.

It is a model for smart contracts which are used by the blockchain for transactions. It could be defined as a set of rules that must be followed to develop a project on the platform.

Let’s try to better understand what they are today the 10 best projects developed with this cryptographic standard.

The best altcoins on Ethereum

Tether (USDT)

Tether and the main stablecoin currently in circulation. According to some recent data USDT would account for over 40% of all ERC-20 based transfers globally. It is controlled by the company Bitfinex, recently its exponential growth on the markets has even worried Fed.

USD coin (USDC)

USD Coin is one of the main stablecoins, i.e. cryptocurrencies whose value is closely linked to an underlying fiat, such as the dollar or euro. It has long been considered the most dangerous rival for the main stablecoin by capitalization which is Tether. It is pegged to the dollar and with a capitalization of $ 34 billion it ranks ninth in the crypto capitalization ranking.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

In the last two years, another meme coin has come to rival DOGE, Shiba Inu, which has achieved record increases in the last year, even surpassing Dogecoin itself, quickly conquering the Dogekiller’s nickname.

ChainLink (LINK)

It is the cryptocurrency of the project Chainlink, which serves for remunerate the participants in the project which aims to put the various blockchains on the market in contact and interact with each other and with external data. The currency currently capitalizes around $ 14 billion.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC)

WBTC is a kind of token representative of Bitcoin but within the Ethereum ecosystem. It is a sort of replica of Bitcoin to allow those who are on the Ethereum platform to have liquidity in bitcoin, having the certainty of having the 1: 1 exchange rate at any time.

Decentraland (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) is a virtual platform, based on the metaverse that has fragmented the world into 90,601 portions of land. Users can buy and sell these plots of land thanks to the native cryptocurrency MANA, which powers the ecosystem. After the announcement that Facebook’s wanting to focus on the metaverse, MANA reached its all-time highs of its prices.

Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is the most important decentralized exchange, allowing the exchange of tokens on its platform without the intervention of any intermediary. To determine the price, it uses a mechanism called the “constant product market maker model”. Any token can be added to the decentralized platform, financing it with an equivalent value of ETH and ERC20 token exchanged.