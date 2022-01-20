The 730 deductions that expire in February

On the website ofRevenue Agency the templates and instructions of the statements 730, Single Certification, 770 And VAT for 2022. Among the main innovations concerning the 730 is the entrance to the Superbonus for the removal of architectural barriers. But also the possibility in the Single Certification to indicate new income tax reductions, or the inclusion of some fields, in the VAT model, relating to the goods and services necessary in the fight against the pandemic. But in addition to the news, watch out for the 730 deductions which expire in February.

New 730, space for music bonuses and home bonuses under 36

The Revenue Agency explained that in the model there are the adjustments of the supplementary treatment and the further deduction in favor of employees and similar. They enter:

bonus music : relating to expenses incurred for music schools, conservatories and choirs, for children and young people up to 18 years of age;

: relating to expenses incurred for music schools, conservatories and choirs, for children and young people up to 18 years of age; extension of Superbonus the removal of architectural barriers, with the increased rate of 110% in the case of expenses made together with the Sismabonus and Ecobonus interventions;

the removal of architectural barriers, with the increased rate of 110% in the case of expenses made together with the Sismabonus and Ecobonus interventions; tax credit for the purchase of the first home with VAT, dedicated to under 36 (here’s how to request it and how much it’s worth);

(here’s how to request it and how much it’s worth); tax credit for the installation of systems filtering and water quality improvement;

and water quality improvement; increase in deductions for expenses sanitary And veterinary ;

And ; bonus mobile.

New 730, deductions that expire in February

The deductions implemented by the Government in the new 730 also concern medical expenses, from specialist examinations to general visits, up to medicines. A choice designed to help the most fragile Italians, economically, not to set aside the budget for health.

But the deduction for the installation of the tap water filtering and purification systems. Those who buy mineral water at the supermarket spend a lot, in addition to fueling the consumption of plastic: the application for this bonus, however, can only be submitted between February 1st and February 28th on the specific platform of the Revenue Agency. Here, however, you will find the whole list of the tax deadlines of 2022 (and also what they refer to).

730, but not only: all the other news

But the innovations put in place by the Government do not only concern the 730 (here you will find a recap anyway):