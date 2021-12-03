the 730 form will be easier to fill out, even with modifications

LeU: “First important simplification step” “We have succeeded in introducing an important first step of simplification for the taxpayer who directly submits the pre-filled tax return. And that is the elimination of the obligation to document what the Revenue Agency already knows”, comments the undersecretary to Mef Maria Cecilia Guerra (LeU), explaining that even in case of modification of the pre-filled 730 it will no longer be necessary to keep all the receipts relating to the declaration.

What changes “But let’s take a step back – says the undersecretary -. To recognize the tax concessions in pre-filled in, the Agency uses data it obtains from pharmacies, specialist doctors, INPS, universities, insurance companies, etc. With reference to these latest data, if the taxpayer does not modify those he finds in the pre-filled in, he is not required to prove its truthfulness, and therefore is free from the obligation to keep receipts, receipts, etc. If the taxpayer modifies even just one data, for example to introduce a specialist health care expenses, or a donation to a non-profit organization, or an expense incurred for the ‘caregiver’, not present in the pre-filled in, must be sure that all the documentation relating to the other benefits has also been kept, of which the Revenue Agency is in any case already in possession: pharmacy receipts, dentist receipts, etc. With the fear of losing the right because the receipt loses its ink “.

“The next step will be to extend the rule also for CAAF” With the approval of the Leu amendment, from the next tax return, “this will no longer be required – highlights the Guerra -: the data already present in the pre-compiled document will no longer have to be further demonstrated. The next step will be to extend this simplification also to taxpayers who make use of a CAAF “.