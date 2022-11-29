The 75 haircuts 2023 that best suit you (ordered by type)

If you are thinking of cutting your hair but you are not sure what to do, this article will help you. Whatever you are looking for, in this special haircuts 2023 you will find it It is impossible to fail, none is missing. There are the best options for short hair, medium length hair and long hair, for straight hair and curly hair, layered haircuts, ideas for all ages, the cuts that best suit you depending on the shape of your face…

What haircut is in 2023?

The most fashionable haircuts in 2023 are the bob cut in all its versions, the pixie also in different lengths and the always flattering clavicut. 2023 is a year in which the types of haircuts merge. The mixie cut, for example, will hit hard. It is a mix of mullen and pixie, perfect for curly or wavy hair. These are the cuts that will be most successful:

Bob. In all its measurements: long bob (below the shoulder) or shorter as the blunt bob.

Shaggy. It is worn longer than other seasons and with bangs.

Mixie. A mix of mullet and pixie, ideal for shaped hair.

Pixie. It never gets old-fashioned. The most current version is with short bangs and a very defined sideburn.

Bixie. A fusion between the bob and the pixie for those who want to keep their hair short but not too short.

Clavicut. One of the most flattering cuts, it never goes away. It is worn with bangs, evened out in the front and scaled in the back.

long manes In 2023, long hair says goodbye to waves and goes on to wear smoother and more compact.

Long curtain bangs. It is the most requested type of bangs of the moment. With immediate rejuvenating effect.

