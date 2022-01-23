The 75-year-old who wanted to row across the Atlantic was found dead in a canoe

AGI – Wanted rowing across the Atlantic; and instead it was found lifeless in the cabin of his canoe: Jean-Jacques Savin, the 75-year-old Frenchman who left Sagres in southern Portugal on January 1st, died.

“The ocean this time was stronger than our friend, he who loved sailing and the sea so much”, announced the team of volunteers who followed the undertaking.

The exact circumstances of the tragedy are not yet known but it is known that Savin had activated the distress signals on Friday night, when he was off the Azores, indicating that he was “in serious trouble”.

Jean-Jacques Savin wanted to become “the dean of the Atlantic”: “A way to mock old age”, he joked before embarking and, on January 14, 75 years aboard his “Audacieux” canoe.

On Wednesday, on his Facebook page, Savin spoke of a “strong swell and force of the wind”, adding that he was forced to “use the manual watermaker”.

Great sportsman, former triathlon champion and “adventurer at heart”, the former paratrooper soldier in 2019 had spent more than four months on a barrel-shaped boat, three meters long and with a diameter of just over two meters, on which he had crossed the Atlantic alone, entrusted only to currents and the trade winds.

And he had recounted his epic feat in a book, “127 Days Adrift, the Atlantic in a Barrel”, in which he detailed his adventure which for weeks had been followed by 23,000 people on Facebook.

Now the new challenge: “I go rowing eight hours a day, and when it blows hard, I lock myself up”, he had reassured before starting his journey. But it was obviously more difficult than expected.