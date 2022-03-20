The 8 best applications for Instagram

With these applications for video content and image editing on Instagram you can increase the reach of your brand and get followers. Download them now!

Instagram is one of the social media with more users worldwide, and since it was launched on the market it has changed significantly, going from being a simple application for sharing images to an extremely complete work tool with more than 100 million users.

Due to its great versatility, different applications have been created to get the most out of it, so in this article you will learn about the 8 best apps for Instagram totally free.

Instagram has a new hidden trick: so you can share photos faster than ever

These are the best apps for Instagram

Layout from Instagram

Adobe Lightroom: Photo Editor

Metricool for social networks

Video Editor – InShot

Hashtags for Instagram

Unfold: Story & Collage Maker

UNUM – Instagram Feed

Canva: Designs, Photos and Videos

Below you can see a series of apps to optimize your Instagram. With them you can improve your profile and even minimize the time in the publications if you are a community manager.

Layout from Instagram

Instagram It has an app called Layout from Instagram, which tries to make quite basic designs to your photographs, this type of design can be collage, carousel or others. Its interface is extremely easy and intuitive, so you won’t need to be an expert in the field to learn how to use it.

When you run the application you can log in with your account. Instagram and once you have finished your design you can share it directly from the platform.

Also, you can select up to 30 images to mixsince the designs are completely free, but it also includes a series of templates to help you in the process.

Adobe Lightroom: Photo Editor

If you consider yourself an enthusiast of photo editing and you’re willing to do some more research, then check out everything it offers Adobe Lightroom: Photo Editor. It is a perfect application to give your photos a better look.

With it you will be able to add to your photographs that professional touch that you are looking for, either remove some blemishescorrect colors, level saturation or other type of edition.

And even though his interface is intuitiveit is recommended to investigate the basic editing parameters, something that in Youtube you can get a lot.

Metricool for social networks

have a detailed analysis of your social networks is of vital importance, especially if you have a profile with many followers. You can achieve this type of work thanks to Metricoolwhich tries to show a complete analysis of various social networks.

The study covers a demographic analysisthe exact times when your followers interact with your posts, and other things that can help you increase your followers.

In addition, you will be able to schedule the publications for the whole month, share publications from other accounts, tag hundreds of people, make simultaneous publications on various social networks, manage multiple accounts and more.

Video Editor – InShot

InShot is another of the best apps you can use for Instagramsince this tool allows you to edit your videos before uploading them to the platform, and best of all, in a very short time.

With this tool you can mix different videosadd texts, add musicintegrate filters, use pre-made templates or create them yourself, among other things.

Its inclusion with other social networks allows you to post statuses to multiple networks at the same time and even manage all your accounts from one place.

Hashtags for Instagram

For him positioning of photos or videos of Instagram, greatly influences the labels or also known as #hashtaghowever, sometimes it is difficult to hit the labels, which are those that direct the search of people.

Fortunately, there are apps like Hashtags for Instagramthe most accurate and automatic way to know which hashtags are trending for each of your posts.

His interface is quite intuitiveyou will only have to choose the niche: food, travel, nature, technology, generate the labels and then click the copy button. Once the hashtags have been copied, all that remains is to add it to your post.

Unfold: Story & Collage Maker

Instagram stories are one of its most used features, and despite the fact that the personalization of the stories They are quite versatile Unfold: Story & Collage Maker can improve by 100%. With this application you will have the possibility to personalize your stories in the best way.

With this tool you can create collages, add filters, use stickers and stickers, and best of all, it is constantly updated.

And not only that, you can also add text and choose between over 200 font types. After the story is over, you can share it directly to Instagram or other social network.

UNUM – Instagram Feed

If you are starting your On-line shop or entrepreneurship through Instagram and you want to have organized each of the images, then UNUM – Instagram Feed is the ideal application for you. With this tool you will be able to perfectly plan the content of your account and even add tiles to give your profile a better look.

Using this app is quite simple, you just have to choose which image to use and the application will make the appropriate adjustments, either 4X4-4X6 or another of preference. To make it more dynamic you will have the possibility to make certain image retouching.

Canva: Designs, Photos and Videos

Canva: Designs, Photos and Videos is one of the preferred apps to use on Instagram, especially if you are taking your first steps in the world of image edition. Its great versatility allows you to create wonderful posts with very few clicks.

In addition, this tool includes a wide variety of templatesmaking it one of the favorites of users.

As you can see, there are many apps for instagram that will help you optimize your content and gain followers. What are you waiting for to try them?

5 tricks to take better photos on Instagram

If you liked this article, don’t forget to take a look at the 13 best tricks for Instagram Stories, or better yet, check out how to add music to your Instagram Stories.

Related topics: Applications

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!