The 8 best cities to live and work in the United States (not Miami or New York)

The call “American dream” it is an option for many Latinos who seek better living conditions for themselves and their families. Recently, the American media The Wall Street Journal carried out an investigation on the places with the most opportunities to work and live in the United States.

The surprising thing about the study and list is that it does not contain any of the most internationally recognized metropolises, such as Chicago, Washington DC, Miami or New York.

Apparently, it is the smaller cities that have greater possibilities to provide a better quality of life to residents and immigrants. The list of the 8 cities is as follows:

Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, the county seat of Santa Clara, California, it is a true thriving nucleus and a mecca for all those interested in the technological field.

San Jose, California unsplash

Located in Indiana, it is recognized worldwide for being the home of one of the most important automobile races in the world: The Indianapolis 500. Of course, although the quality of life is high, so are the costs.

Indianapolis, Indiana unsplash

Located in Missouri, in the southern United States, it is a city recognized worldwide for its famous barbecues, jazz culture and water fountains. But, what many do not know is that it is the capital of the “urban renaissance” (the adaptation of the old structures -Renaissance- to the current urbanism) of the country. Along with Chicago and Cincinnati, it is also one of the meat capitals in the United States.

Kansas City, Missouri unsplash

Located in Florida, Jacksonville has the largest park system in the United States.. In addition, it is usually located in the first places regarding the quality of life of Latino immigrants, being qualified as the best city for this population in 2015, according to the magazine Forbes.

Jacksonville, Fla. unsplash

“As the pandemic raged in the US in 2020, no metropolitan area in the country increased the size of its workforce more in percentage terms than the capital of Utah. They also exhibited the lowest average unemployment rate and the highest proportion of people working or looking for work.”, can be read in a 2021 article from the Wall Street Journal.

Salt Lake City, Utah unsplash

Located in North Carolina, it is one of the cities with more economic growth in the United States. According to José Álvarez, from the institution prosper (which promotes Hispanic entrepreneurship in the North American country), 2020 saw a record for business creation in the state. “There are job opportunities for almost everyone in North Carolina and that explains its notable reduction in the unemployment rate”, he explained to the media What’s up people.

Raleigh, North Carolina unsplash

Nashville, Tennessee unsplash

Located in the state of Tennessee, It is the music capital of the United States.mainly because it is the cradle of country; but it also contains one of the strongest economies in the country. According to information from the British news network BBCthe city is becoming a paradise of small and medium technology companiesgenerating employment and better quality of life for its inhabitants.

austin, texas unsplash

Located in Texas, the best city to work was rated by the Spanish newspaper The country What “the Silicon Valley of the South” thanks to an exodus of workers from the technology industry that enriches the Texan capital. That is the case, for example, of Elon Musk, owner of Tesla.