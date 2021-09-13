The 8 best movies to watch (and pamper yourself with) this fall

Amazingly enough, we made our way through the lazy, sultry, crazy days of summer and into autumn (although temperatures around the world say otherwise; someone do something about climate change). While some indulge in apple picking, hugging hot cider, and other hobbies typical of the #ChristianGirlAutumn meme, others prefer to spend this season exactly as they spent the summer: parked on the sofa, watching movies. Now, the only difference is that we are curled up in blankets instead of gasping with the windows open.

Below, here are eight of the best fall movies. They are not necessarily films set in the fall, but they have the ability to tell it beautifully. To get straight to December.

Harry, this is Sally … (1989)

When I think of autumn, I automatically imagine myself Meg Ryan And Billy Crystal walking in a leafy Central Park and talking about Sally’s sexual fantasy (which I don’t want to spoil, for those two out there who haven’t seen this movie yet). The film goes through several seasons, but it gives its best when it tells the autumn, making the film really perfect for you to spend a sad November afternoon.

The fleeting moment (1989)

It is a universally recognized truth that any film that (1) takes place in a boys’ boarding school and (2) has a star Robin Williams has the maximum therapeutic and enjoyable potential. It is a little difficult to review The fleeting moment after Williams’ disappearance, but it’s also worth it; some pieces of film still hold up very well. And what about the parts that don’t? Let the East Coast academic background calm you down.

Austin Powers – The Counterintelligence (1997)

Ok, come on: this is a sure shot. You never regret having seen Austin Powers, especially after a long day of picking pumpkins, chestnuts, or any other seasonal activity.

Autumn in New York (2000)

Let’s be serious … this is mandatory. Title aside, the tearjerking film starring Winona Ryder features many of the things I associate most with fall, including Central Park, small museums, and a woman dressed as Emily Dickinson. How nice to see it (and cry over it)!

The revenge of the blondes (2001)

We know, we know: the film begins in the seasonally indistinguishable landscape of Southern California. But while the protagonist Elle Woods approaches his goal of attending law school at Harvard, the landscape of La Rivincita delle Bionde changes giving us beautiful foliage, woolen jackets and brick buildings typical of autumn on the West Coast. At first Elle has some trouble dressing up for the Massachusetts climate, but in the end she makes it (as you might expect: the woman has also gotten over the polka dot story!).

The Tenenbaums (2001)

There is simply no movie character who embodies the concept of autumn better than Margot Tenenbaum. Her bob, kohl-rimmed eyes and brown-hued wardrobe are pure autonomous; and while its signature fur might seem closer to winter, its penchant for pairing it with Lacoste polo shirts is totally autumnal. What other season can you wear a coat with a long dress?

Mona Lisa Smile (2003)

We are part of this Julia Roberts / Julia Stiles / Kirsten Dunst hat-trick so much that we recommend it in any season, but watching it in the fall will make you want a warm sweater and thermos to take with you while cheering on the boys at the Harvard-Yale game. .

The other half (2020)

If beautiful and slightly sad LGBTQ + themed movies are your thing, I have great news for you: this is the platonic ideal of the genre. And it just so happens to be set in a fictional small town in the Pacific Northwest, where fall is very cold.