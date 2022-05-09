The 8 best noise-cancelling headphones to work with the Mac

Share

Here is a list of the best active noise canceling headphones compatible with your Mac.

Working with the Mac from home is becoming more and more common and if there is something essential in these cases, it is concentration. At home we can be subjected to many noises that can easily distract us, but there is an easy and in many cases affordable solution: noise canceling headphones.

The active noise cancellation of headphones allows us to completely isolate ourselves from the noises around us to focus fully on what we’re doing on the Mac. Which is why we’ve rounded up a series of headphones that feature ANC, or active noise cancellation, so you can work without interruption.

AirPods Max

One of the best options for apple users. They’re Apple’s best AirPods, with incredible audio quality and all the benefits of AirPods, like instant connection and easy switching between devices.

Type: Circumaural

Brand: Apple

Weight: 384.8g

Battery: 20 hours

Official price: 629 euros

AirPods Pro

If you prefer more manageable headphones, the AirPods Pro are another clear recommendation. With very good noise cancellation and a reasonable price, they are one of the most popular AirPods.

Type: In-ear

Brand: Apple

Weight: 5.4g each, charging case 45.6g

Battery: 6 hours individually and 30 hours with charging case

Official price: 279 euros

Beats Studio Buds

One of the best alternatives to AirPods Pro it’s within Apple itself, which owns Beats. Internally they are almost identical to the AirPods Pro and have the same quick setup features. Also, they are more compatible with Android than the other Apple headphones.

Type: In-ear

Brand: Beats

Weight: 1.3g each, charging case 50g

Battery: 8 hours individually and 24 hours with charging case

Official price: 149 euros.

Beats Solo Pro

Other interesting option if you want headphones with noise cancellation and all the features of AirPods. We have a very careful design, good sound quality and a very remarkable active noise cancellation. And again they are better if available from Android devices.

Type: Over-ear

Brand: Beats

Weight: 268g

Battery: 22 hours with active noise cancellation on, 40 hours with off

Official price: 299 euros

Nothing ear (1)

An alternative to in-ear headphones very similar in design and features to AirPods Pro, but less than half the price. Undoubtedly one of the best options if you want active noise cancellation in headphones.

Type: In-ear

Brand: Nothing

Weight: 4.7g each, charging case 57.4g

Battery: 8 hours individually and 34 hours with charging case

Official price: 99 euros

Soundcore Life Q30

This is one of the More Affordable Pickup Options, but it has very good ratings, especially for its active noise cancellation. We have many hours of battery and a great price for a perfect headset to work without distractions.

Type: Over-ear

Brand: Sound Core

Weight: 263g

Battery: 40 hours with active noise cancellation, 60 hours with ANC off

Official price: 89.99 euros

SonyWH1000XM4

One of the most recommended options on the market, especially for its great value for money. They are one of the biggest rivals of the AirPods Max and are often on sale, you can not go wrong if you go for it as they have excellent sound quality and some of the best noise cancellation

Type: Circumaural

Sony brand

Weight: 245g

Battery: 30 hours with active noise cancellation

Official price: 379 euros

Bose 700

Other Highly recommended option from a sound expert brand like Bose. They have a very careful design, very good sound quality and noise cancellation and are compatible with Alexa, Amazon’s assistant.

Type: Circumaural

Brand: Bose

Weight: 250g

Battery: 20 hours with active noise cancellation

Official price: 399 euros

Sure, whichever you choose, you will not be disappointed. They are also headphones that you can use in many other circumstances with your iPhone, iPad or any other device.

