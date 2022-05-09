The 8 best noise-cancelling headphones to work with the Mac
Here is a list of the best active noise canceling headphones compatible with your Mac.
Working with the Mac from home is becoming more and more common and if there is something essential in these cases, it is concentration. At home we can be subjected to many noises that can easily distract us, but there is an easy and in many cases affordable solution: noise canceling headphones.
The active noise cancellation of headphones allows us to completely isolate ourselves from the noises around us to focus fully on what we’re doing on the Mac. Which is why we’ve rounded up a series of headphones that feature ANC, or active noise cancellation, so you can work without interruption.
AirPods Max
One of the best options for apple users. They’re Apple’s best AirPods, with incredible audio quality and all the benefits of AirPods, like instant connection and easy switching between devices.
- Type: Circumaural
- Brand: Apple
- Weight: 384.8g
- Battery: 20 hours
- Official price: 629 euros
AirPods Pro
If you prefer more manageable headphones, the AirPods Pro are another clear recommendation. With very good noise cancellation and a reasonable price, they are one of the most popular AirPods.
- Type: In-ear
- Brand: Apple
- Weight: 5.4g each, charging case 45.6g
- Battery: 6 hours individually and 30 hours with charging case
- Official price: 279 euros
Beats Studio Buds
One of the best alternatives to AirPods Pro it’s within Apple itself, which owns Beats. Internally they are almost identical to the AirPods Pro and have the same quick setup features. Also, they are more compatible with Android than the other Apple headphones.
- Type: In-ear
- Brand: Beats
- Weight: 1.3g each, charging case 50g
- Battery: 8 hours individually and 24 hours with charging case
- Official price: 149 euros.
Beats Solo Pro
Other interesting option if you want headphones with noise cancellation and all the features of AirPods. We have a very careful design, good sound quality and a very remarkable active noise cancellation. And again they are better if available from Android devices.
- Type: Over-ear
- Brand: Beats
- Weight: 268g
- Battery: 22 hours with active noise cancellation on, 40 hours with off
- Official price: 299 euros
Nothing ear (1)
An alternative to in-ear headphones very similar in design and features to AirPods Pro, but less than half the price. Undoubtedly one of the best options if you want active noise cancellation in headphones.
- Type: In-ear
- Brand: Nothing
- Weight: 4.7g each, charging case 57.4g
- Battery: 8 hours individually and 34 hours with charging case
- Official price: 99 euros
Soundcore Life Q30
This is one of the More Affordable Pickup Options, but it has very good ratings, especially for its active noise cancellation. We have many hours of battery and a great price for a perfect headset to work without distractions.
- Type: Over-ear
- Brand: Sound Core
- Weight: 263g
- Battery: 40 hours with active noise cancellation, 60 hours with ANC off
- Official price: 89.99 euros
SonyWH1000XM4
One of the most recommended options on the market, especially for its great value for money. They are one of the biggest rivals of the AirPods Max and are often on sale, you can not go wrong if you go for it as they have excellent sound quality and some of the best noise cancellation
- Type: Circumaural
- Sony brand
- Weight: 245g
- Battery: 30 hours with active noise cancellation
- Official price: 379 euros
Bose 700
Other Highly recommended option from a sound expert brand like Bose. They have a very careful design, very good sound quality and noise cancellation and are compatible with Alexa, Amazon’s assistant.
- Type: Circumaural
- Brand: Bose
- Weight: 250g
- Battery: 20 hours with active noise cancellation
- Official price: 399 euros
Sure, whichever you choose, you will not be disappointed. They are also headphones that you can use in many other circumstances with your iPhone, iPad or any other device.
