The 8 best series and movies of witches

When we think of film and television productions of witches, the basic iconography of these characters comes to mind: the pointy hats, the warts, the big noses and the brooms. We imagine mischievous, twisted, and deformed old hags practicing the dark arts as they seek to eat a child or two (such as Hansel and Gretel), or seek beauty at all costs (as in Sleeping Beauty). However, if there is one thing that has been proven, it is that the representation of witches is actually not that simple. They are not always evil, old… or women. In fact, a witch can be whatever the story requires her (or him, or her) to be.

Now, they can star in multi-million dollar franchises or return to their roots to bring us the best of modern indie horror. If we’re being honest… witches can do anything. And today, you won’t need to cast a spell to find the best witch movies. There’s a treasure trove of witches, from benevolent to black-clad to mischievous, to be found on the big screen or your favorite streaming service. Today we offer you a selection with eight witch series and movies from the last 10 years (why you have to let TheCraft for a little while) so you can select your favorite during your next horror marathon.

8. The Autopsy of Jane Doe (2016) | Directed by: André Øvredal

Available in: hbo max

We start the list with The Autopsy of Jane Doewhere Emile Hirsch Y Brian Cox they play a father and son who are coroners in a small American town. On one of his shifts, a woman’s body arrives…and something is wrong. This is another body they’ve seen before, and more alarmingly, she may not be dead. This truly terrifying horror film is wrapped up in the history of the Salem witch trials and their legacy.

7. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2018-2020) | Showrunner: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa

Available in: Netflix

Sabrina Spellman is a teenager almost like the others: half witch, half mortal, who lives in the small town of Glendale. While studying in high school alongside mortals, she must make a decision on the eve of her sixteenth birthday: accept to be baptized as a member of the satanic Church of the Night, or give up her powers and continue her life alongside mortals.

6. Suspiria (2018) | Directed by: Luca Guadagnino

Available on: Prime Video

In this remake of the 1977 classic from Dario Argento, American dancer Susie Bannion travels to Berlin hoping to join the famous Markos Tanz Company. Madame Blanc, her choreographer, impressed by her talent, promotes Susie in the title role. But as rehearsals for the final show ramp up, Susie makes terrifying discoveries about the troupe and those who run it before delivering a bloody climax centered around a dance of macabre.

5. Mary and the Witch’s Flower (2017) | Directed by: Hiromasa Yonebayashi

Available in: hbo max

Mary is a girl who moves in with her grandmother and discovers in the nearby forest a mysterious flower that only grows every seven years. Obviously, she sees fit to pluck it when it’s clearly a bad idea, and for a time, the flower grants Mary magical powers and allows her to enter Endor, the most renowned of schools of magic. If you like Studio Ghibli, this film will please you, as it is directed and animated by former collaborators of the Miyazaki studio.

Four. Penny Dreadful (2014-2016) | Showrunner: John Logan

Available in: DVD/Blu Ray

During his three seasons on Showtime, Penny Dreadful captivated the public with its style, action, plot and sensuality. The series introduces another heroine, Vanessa Ives, played by the talented EveGreen, who begins the series as a seer tormented by visions of demons throughout her life. Almost all the protagonists are inspired by characters from gothic novels, from Dorian Gray to Frankenstein, and it is a true homage to the classics of the Victorian era, and stays true to the heart of literature by portraying each of its horrors as tragic beings. and existential ones that raise the question of what happens to a person when society calls them a monster.

3. Wandavision (2021) | Showrunner: Jac Schaeffer

Available in: Disney+

In this series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we find the witch Wanda after the events of the movie Avengers: Endgame. The life of Wanda and her husband Vision, an artificial intelligence that has come to life, is very well filmed in a sitcom style, and after some almost lysergic episodes, WandaVision reveals a surprising plot with several levels of reading, which must be savored. Far from being just entertainment, it offers a moving reflection on grief and vulnerability.

two. American Horror Story: Coven (2013-2014) | Showrunner: Ryan Murphy

Available in: Star+

300 years after the Salem witch hunt, in New Orleans, there seem to be only a handful of witches in the world, who must learn to survive in a time when they are now an endangered species. Those that remain end up in a school for young people run by Madame Robichaux, who teaches them how to defend themselves. Thus, we meet Zoe Benson, a young witch with a painful past who hides a dark secret, who will join forces with other women to face the modern world while the return of The Supreme Witch approaches, Fiona Goode, who will seek to protect the new witches.

1. The VVitch (2015) | Directed by: Robert Eggers

Available in: Prime Video, Apple TV

The debut of Robert Eggers takes place in New England, in 1630, where a religious couple lives far from civilization with their five children. When her newborn baby mysteriously disappears and her crops are sabotaged, family members confront and blame her eldest son, accusing her of being a witch who has brought evil to the family. With almost monochrome photography, a gothic and rural atmosphere, the presence of the unforgettable Black Philip who invites us to live deliciously and a young Anya Taylor-Joy as protagonist, The VVitch is a classic of modern horror, and rightly so.

