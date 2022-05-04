The 8 best strategy games for Android and iOS, perfect to wait for the new Warcraft

If your thing is strategy and war tactics, we recommend some interesting options.

There are billions of players around the world, and much of this group is made up of users who enjoy all kinds of mobile experiences. Blizzard has not escaped this trend, and that is why it has chosen to bring its mythical Warcraft saga to mobile devices with the recently announced Warcraft: Arclight Rumble, which is committed to the free-to-play business model, giving us the opportunity to Control over 60 iconic characters from the saga in battles reminiscent of Clash Royale, but with their own style.

Warcraft: Arclight Rumble is the first game in the saga designed exclusively for mobileThese kinds of challenges have become very common in the field of mobile video games, which is why we now have a wide range of titles for Android and iOS that explore the strategy genre from different perspectives. As for now we don’t have a specific release date for this new Blizzard mobile game, at 3DJuegos we want to calm your strategist cravings with this special in which we review some of the best strategy games available on mobile.

If you’re looking for entertainment that tests your skills on the battlefield or want to prepare for the release of Blizzard’s new game, keep these in mind. 8 options. As you will see, they bet on game styles and themes that are very different from each other, although they all have a common denominator: they are fun and offer many hours of entertainment. What is your favorite?

Clash of Clans We couldn’t start this list without mentioning the Clash of Clans phenomenon. With a large base of active players, this strategy title invites us to build a village where we can accumulate resources, prepare the combatants and overcome the maneuvers of other players. Command & Conquer: Rivals Let’s start from a very clear base: Command & Conquer has risen as one of those legendary franchises in the RTS genre, so it is not a surprise to find a mobile version. With 1v1 battles, we will have to dominate the battlefield using unique factions. Company of Heroes The Company of Heroes proposal probably sounds familiar to you, as it has also been dropped into the PC ecosystem. Set in the clashes of World War II, players are invited to rise to victory through fast-paced campaigns, dynamic combat scenarios, and unit-based tactics. DomiNations The history of humanity has given us many conflicts, so it is normal for developers to be inspired by various events to situate the action of their strategy games. This is the case of DomiNations, where we are invited to evolve our small village to face the greatest civilizations in the world. Fallout Shelter The iconic Bethesda franchise has also been integrated into the mobile landscape through strategy. The result of this combination is Fallout Shelter, a proposal in which we put ourselves in command of an underground shelter that we must protect from the dangers of the wasteland. Plague Inc. The genre of strategy does not only include wars and warlike conflicts of humanity, and this is demonstrated by Plague Inc. with its curious premise. Our objetive? Create a virus that kills all the people in the world, something we will do through mutations and taking advantage of the characteristics of each area of ​​the planet. plants vs. zombie The saga of Plants vs. Zombies began as a curious proposal that soon won over a lot of followers. And it is not for less, because it invites us to protect ourselves from these creatures using both defensive and offensive plants, which leaves us with many hours of strategy and a very beautiful garden. Rome: Total War Another war saga that, due to the rise of mobile gaming, has brought its features to the field of smartphones. Rome: Total War transports us to one of the most acclaimed eras of humanity to participate in colossal battles, perform epic tactics and put Rome in our hands through 19 playable factions.

