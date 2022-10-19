The 8 best vampire movies and series

Vampires have always been a cornerstone of horror movies: from the iconic Nosferatu, going through the tapes Boris Carloff And till Blade, We’ve seen vampires come in all guises: the brilliant heartthrob, the ugliest creature, the prankster roommate, and countless other reinventions. There have always been vampires lurking in the shadows, and there will always be bat wings flapping in the moonlight. While traditional vampires are dark and gloomy, some clever twists can move the vampire theme away from horror and closer to action, drama, romance, and even comedy.

Our task today is to highlight the best of the best vampire movies and series of the last decade. As always, there will be personal favorites that don’t make it onto this list, but still deserve recognition. So for today we will leave aside some classics like the Bram Stoker’s Dracula of Francis Ford Coppola either The LostBoys of Joel Schumacher to focus on some more recent productions, so join us as we take a bite out of this huge sub-genre.

8. TrueBlood (2008 – 2014) | Showrunner: Alan Ball

HBO’s supernatural mystery romance series, TrueBloodwas starred by Anna Pakin in the role of Sookie Stackhouse, a telepathic waitress in Louisiana, in a world where vampires make themselves known to humanity and fight for equal rights after achieving a synthetic version of human blood that allows them to survive without having to kill humans . With plenty of horror, humor, and a hint of romance, the series follows the characters as they try to assimilate into normal human life and navigate love and relationships in the midst of it all. As you can imagine, it is complicated but very entertaining.

7. Yakuza Apocalypse (2015) | Director Takashi Miike

Miike’s story centers on a yakuza sect and its various idiosyncratic members. There’s Kamiura, a legendary gangster whose secret vampirism allows him to slash his enemies like butter. There’s also Kageyama, a yakuza wannabe whose allergy to tattoo ink prevents him from being officially branded. Oh, and the hordes of yakuza vampires that Kamiura has locked up under a restaurant. Needless to say, the film, with its mix of super violence, comedy, and excessive gore, depicts Miike at his most cartoonish and unhinged.

6. Only Lovers Left Alive (2013) | Dir. Jim Jarmusch

In Only Lovers Left Alive, Jim Jarmusch tackles vampirism with a laid-back indie rock attitude. Tom Hiddleston fits into the role of a reclusive vampire with the grace of a sedated Joey Ramone, while the grace of tilda swinton it is incomparable. With Mia Wasikowska Y Anton Yechin a bit of chaos is injected, while Jarmusch uses his film to equate vampirism with drug addiction and the growing corruption of humanity. She is rebellious, punk-rock and hipster without the stigmatic pretense, fueled by tortured but enviable performances. Only Swinton and Hiddleston could wear sunglasses so well at night.

5. MidnightMass (2021) | Showrunner: Mike Flanagan

Maybe MidnightMass never use the term vampire throughout its seven episodes, but it is definitely a vampire series. The series is set on the small island of Crockett, where all the inhabitants are stricken with misfortune after a recent oil spill nearly wiped out the fish supply, sinking the local economy. With the physical claustrophobia of its setting and the internal suffering of the characters at the center of the scene, MidnightMass deals with inner horrors: addictive tendencies, secret histories, and questions of forgiveness and belief, all in a cocktail of Catholic guilt, group psychology, the need for faith in pain, and the ethics of leadership. What is the difference between a miracle and a supernatural event?

Four. Castlevania (2017-2021) | Showrunner: Adi Shankar

Video game adaptations are notoriously thorny territory for both television and film. However, Warren Ellis’s animated series Castlevania is the rare exception, with a Dracula-centric anime story as impressive as it is harrowing. While it takes a while for the series to find its groove at first, it turns into a dark and magnificent series that shines with fangs and violence in seasons 3 and 4, with its gothic art style reaching its most wondrous points and its deep story behind it. an epic tale of destruction with a hellish ending.

3. What We Do In The Shadows (2014) | Dir. Taika Waititi & Jemaine Clement

In this film, New Zealanders Jemaine Clement Y Taika Waititi parody vampire movies as spectacularly as the rock n’ roll mockumentary Rob Reiner, This Is Spinal Tapparodies backstage heavy metal documentaries. What We Do in the Shadows centers on a quartet of vampire roommates (or housemates, in this case), whose ages range from a vivacious 183-year-old to an eight-millennium-old Nosferatu degenerate. The film documents the group’s attempts to adjust to modern life, whether it’s adapting to the latest technology, learning to dress like they belong in this century, or navigating club life today. Not only is it one of the best vampire movies or even horror comedies since its release, but one of the best comedies of the last decade.

two. Interview With The Vampire (2022-present) | Showrunner: Rolin Jones

Although many thought that a new version of the famous novel by Anne Rice seemed unnecessary after the classic 1992 film, the truth is that the new AMC series puts an exquisite twist on the original material to bring us a vampire story rooted in the past and in the present at the same time: with a script that she speaks of the pandemic, power, racial, gender or sexual dynamics beyond metaphor to make them real, feels human and is never frivolous about the nature of mortality despite her moments of black humor. Openly queer, there is no doubt about the identity of its protagonists and the path they will travel promises a lot after four impeccable first chapters.

1. A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night (2014) | Dir. Ana Lily Amirpour

Most vampire movies aim simply to entertain, but every once in a while, a movie comes along that transcends the genre and becomes something akin to legitimate and potent art. A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night was a stunning debut from director Ana Lily Amirpour, and set in an Iranian ghost town, the story follows several outcast residents who encounter a mysterious woman who turns out to have a large pair of fangs. Shot in sumptuous black and white and set to a rousing electro-pop soundtrack, it’s the modern standard for vampire movies.

