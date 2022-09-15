The 8 exercises to eliminate the summer belly and show off abs like Chris Hemsworth

In summer, with the holidays, the relaxation, the abandonment of daily routines and even the practice of physical exercise, it is normal gain a few kilos and in the case of men these go directly to the gut. Now it’s time to go back to the gym to train again and follow a balanced diet to get back in shape. In addition to following the advice of your coach, you can look at the actor Chris Hemsworth. The famous Thor has one of the most muscular bodies in cinema, and, in addition, he likes to encourage his followers to practice sports, launching challenges through his Instagram profile and his Centr fitness app.

After teaching us how to train the pectorals or to do an intense workout in a short time, Elsa Pataky’s husband proposes 8 specific exercises to work the core, that is, all the muscles of the central area of ​​the body, from the ABSto the gluteusgoing through the pelvis and the lumbar. It is an area that provides stability and helps prevent back injuries such as low back pain. So this routine will not only help you get a belly of steelit will also give you more strength and help you correct your posture.

Chris Hemsworth training for an iron abdomen

The actor proposes us to make 10 repetitionss of each exercise in a row, rest 60 seconds and repeat the routine 4 times in total. This would be the minimum, because Chris Hemsworth encourages his followers to reach 50 repetitions.

One of the advantages of this training plan is that it is very easyanyone can do it, at their own pace, and no specific material is necessary, except for a medicine ball or a dumbbell, and a mat to be more comfortable.

The exercises proposed by the actor are:

– bird-dog: with this exercise you work the abdomen, lower back, hips and shoulders.

– Bicycle Sit Ups: abs with bicycle.

– alternate superman: with the core activated, you have to simultaneously lift the opposite arm and leg.

– vertical scissors: simple and very effective to work the abdomen and strengthen the buttocks.

– Butterfly Sit Up or butterfly crunches.

– Medicine Ball Crunch: an exercise that will help you gain strength throughout the core.

– Basic abdominal crunch: to work the upper abdominal muscles.

– flutter kicks or flapping of legs, with the head elevated and contracting the abdomen.

Remember that in order to have a firm abdomen and lose the extra kilos of summer it is necessary to combine regular exercise with a balanced and varied diet, low in fat. In addition, perseverance is essential to see results.

