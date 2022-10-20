The 8 places in the house with the most germs and usually ignored during cleaning

Many times it is ignored that some places in the house are highly contaminated and are not cleaned regularly (Freepik)

The cleaning It is more than just keeping countertops or countertops sparkling clean and spotless bathrooms – it’s all about protecting yourself.

“We coexist with microbesbut there are some that are more harmful to humans than others,” he says. Chrysan Cronin, infectious disease epidemiologist and director of public health at Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pennsylvania. “We need to be a little more attentive to make sure we don’t come into contact with them.”

And although he knows that the toilet you have germs and you probably know that your phone and door handles can also turn gross, public health experts and epidemiologists see many more hot spots of bacteria in a typical home. So wash your hands and read on for some of the sneakiest places where germs and the biofilmsthe technical term for the slimy layers of bacterial Colonies, they often lurk.

It must be taken into account that toothbrushes are often reached by the aerosolization of the toilet when the tank is unloaded (Pixabay)

The toothbrush holder could be a microbiologist’s worst nightmare. Given the tends to be near the toilet, a toothbrush holder, and the toothbrushes in it, are often in the blast radius of fecal bacteria That aerosolize every time you pull the chain. (Sorry, I hope you’re not eating while you read.)

What are the places and objects in the house that accumulate more germs

According to a study by University of Arizona of 2021 published in the Journal of Applied MicrobiologyOnce airborne, these microorganisms have been shown to settle on anything nearby, so you should also consider the faucet handles and other personal care items that are nearby. To mitigate roughness, close the lid before unloading Y keep the cup clean. Keep your toothbrush in a drawer or medicine cabinet where it can dry between uses but is not as exposed.

The kitchen water drain is a part of the house with pathogens

Much research confirms that kitchen sink it is a hotbed of microbes. But the laboratory Cronin went further and concentrated on the lower part of the black rubber drain flange from your disposer, a location that tends to over-perform disgusting. The lower part of the bridle houses what, in Cronin’s more scientific prose, is the “thinner biofilm, disgusting and with more germs” I’ve ever seen, all with the potential to be aerosolized. She explains: “As soon as you turn on the garbage disposal and it starts to return water to your sink, those microbes spray the entire sink area.”

To mitigate the risk of contamination, put on your gloves, lift the bridle and rub the slime with dish soap to cut grease or other cleaning solution. avoid bleach pure (bleach) or the undiluted vinegar, as both can degrade the rubber over time. Avoid biofilm buildup by remembering to clean the flange every time you clean the sink.

Sponges and cloths as well as drains are highly contaminated (Istock)

According to an investigation by NSF Internationalthe world reference organization for establishing public health standards and certifications, the sink sponge it is a true Noah’s ark in the diversity of microorganisms it contains.

Study reveals which are the areas of the home with more germs

To begin with, the average sponge withstands mold and yeast. While mold comes with its own bad reputation, yeast can also be problematic, especially for people who are seriously ill or immunocompromised. A moist sponge is also the perfect habitat for bacteriawhich may include E. coli, salmonella and campylobacter, all the pathogens that can cause fever and upset stomach. You can place a damp sponge on the microwave for a few minutes or run it through the dishwasher to sanitize it. But even with those precautions, you must throw it away after a week. (Y never microwave a dry sponge, which could catch fire).

In cahoots with your sponge are your kitchen towels, that absorb all kinds of dirt while you clean the mess and dry your hands. Cronin recommends a rule of “once and done”: take a new one after each use. If that feels excessive, at least be sure to take a new one every day.

The best way to clean the coffee tank of coffee machines is to follow the manufacturer’s instructions (Karolin Krämer/dpa)

That morning cup might not seem so appealing if you knew what was growing in it. deposit of your coffee makera favorite for high contamination of yeast and mold. NSF International actually ranks this place under the radar in the top five germiest places in the home. Fortunately, there is a simple remedy: follow the manufacturer’s instructions for one monthly cleaning with a ratio of one part water to one part distilled white vinegar.

The buttons of the different appliances, no matter if they are in the kitchen or not, gather germs that can be dangerous to health

Don’t forget to include the knobs and buttons on your appliances when cleaning your kitchen surfaces. Although easily overlooked, they are germ magnets since we touch them so often. Cronin recommends a ratio of 1:1 distilled white vinegar to water or a 5:100 ratio of bleach by water to disinfect highly contaminated areas like these.

Soft trays, which are often disposable, must be cleaned properly to be reused

Food transport trays tend to trap moisture and have nooks and crannies that are difficult to keep clean, increasing the potential for mold and harmful bacteria. If yours is not machine washable, good housekeeping recommends clean it with vinegar spray and some spray disinfectant that is safe for food contact surfaces.

Pet trays must be cleaned regularly (Karina Hernández / Infobae)

Contrary to popular myth, a dog’s mouth is no cleaner than a human’s. Wash pet bowls regularly with hot soapy waterand reserve a separate sponge for pet items. While you’re at it, toss hard pet toys into the suds in the sink and run soft toys through the washing machine.

Keys along with cell phones, wallets and other objects that are constantly being touched often have a large number of germs

Even meticulously clean homes are susceptible to microbial invaders, thanks to high-touch items that travel the world with us. The shoes and cell phones are among the most obvious culprits in carrying germs, but don’t forget about their bag, wallet or keysall of which regularly circulate from our hands to the car, to the office, to the grocery cart, to who knows where else.

Although metal keys can be immersed in soapy water or tolerate harsh cleanersthe Car key fobs require special care. NissanUSA Suggest rubbing the knobs with a soft cloth sprayed with 70% alcohol. Bags and purses, including some made of coated leather, can tolerate alcohol on a soft cloth. If in doubt, check with the maker or test first in an inconspicuous place. At a minimum, you can hang your bag in a designated spot by the door or in a closet and avoid placing these items on kitchen counters or other eating surfaces.

By Susana Herrada, journalist for The Washington Post

