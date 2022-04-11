The 8 points that Gabi Desangles’ lawyers argue to proceed against defamers

Gabi Desangles’s lawyer prepared a list of eight points on which he will base his accusation against the alleged defamers of the communicator, influencer and actress and her husband, José Chabebe, whom the rumors foist a marital separation.

“Tracking the publications It has already been done,” says lawyer José Martínez Brito, who also announced that the accusation will not be based on Law 6132, but on Law 5307 on crimes and high-tech crimes.

“Yes, we have been called to represent and prosecute the crimes of defamation through digital media against Mrs. Gabi Desangles and Mr. José Chabebe, and in this sense, several points must be clarified. I open a thread…”, Martínez Brito posted on his Twitter account.

The eight points raised by the lawyer are as follows:

1. The applicable law is not 6132 on Expression and Dissemination of Thought (which does not entail imprisonment), but 53-07 on Crimes and High-Tech Offenses, an infraction that DOES carry imprisonment if proven and knowledge of a coercive measure prior to the process.

2. Many could understand that the defamation that is being talked about is the release of private information, and not. That refers to another different violation that will later be studied for its persecution. What concerns us now is the supposed list.

3. The center of a criminal action for defamation in electronic media would be the generation of a false and morbid list with the express intention of damaging reputations and profiting economically through monetization.

4. Generators of unhealthy and defamatory content, which was also widely disseminated, they will necessarily be called to examine the veracity of said information, which obviously they will not be able to prove, because it is not true.

5. It’s one thing to comment and abound on the private life of a public person and another very different is to spread false information with the clear objective of profiting in some way. The first action is entertainment and entertainment, the second is a High Tech Crime.

6. The thesis of many, that they somehow blame the couple for being responsible for the defamation for having published their intimate moments could have logic, but not legal support. Therefore, it would not be usable in court. The important thing is, “if he said it, he must prove it.”

7. Post Tracking has already been done, as well as the users whose comments were active in the generation of the indicated list. Deleting a defamatory publication could be assumed as a recommended show of good faith.

8. The team of lawyers, headed by Mr. José Martínez Brito and Mr. Okensy Contreras, is convinced that this is the precise and ideal moment to create a precedent in this matter. We will put our best effort to achieve it.