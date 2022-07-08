The 8 series with female protagonists to watch on Disney +

For much of television history, powerful female characters have been landmarks in pop culture. Since The Mary Tyler Moore Show reconstruct the usual roles for women, there was a substantial change in the world of entertainment. Especially, in the way of analyzing a more sensitive, deep and elaborate type of narration. Since then, series with female leads have not stopped growing. And Disney + is an example of many of them.

Disney + became during the last year an ideal place to explore great stories of women. His series with female central characters have become several of the public’s favorites. Also in a celebration of the long television tradition of women arriving to change the way of understanding the world of entertainment. From struggling surgeons, to dangerously greedy businesswomen, to heroines in search of purpose. Disney + opened its catalog for a total experience that surprises with its great sense of power and generosity with its female characters.

We recommend eight series with female protagonists of enormous importance, interest and especially, they have marked a milestone on television. Everything of course just a click away from the Disney+ catalogue.

Grey’s Anatomy

One of the most beloved series with female leads in the world of medicine is also a story full of magnificent female characters. Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) embodies devotion to medical science. She also the most human side of her, powerful and emotional side of her. Across eighteen seasons, the series has covered all the places about hospital-based drama. And it recalled the long tradition of great female roles thanks to a plot full of nuances and a complex story.

But it has not only been Meredith’s journey through illuminated corridors, operating rooms and rooms in the midst of the most unique situations. In Grey’s Anatomygreat female characters abound. Sandra Oh as Cristina Yang, Katherine Heigl as Izzie Stevens, Chyler Leigh as Lexi Grey. There are a fair number of names to celebrate the long heritage of powerful female characters on screen.

Of course, Grey’s Anatomy pays tribute to the great hospital melodramas, deans of public television in North America. But under the direction of Shonda Rhimes, the series reached a level of intuitive and powerful emotionality as one of the great series with female leads. One that makes the show a milestone that you can now enjoy with its full seasons on Disney+.

Only murders in the building

Mabel (Selena Gomez), Charles (Steve Martin) and Oliver (Martin Short) are neighbors with nothing in common but their passionate obsession with true crime. But when they find themselves in the middle of a real murder case, they become an unlikely team. Also, in a rare mix of humor, neurosis and deductive intelligence. All mixed with a good dose of suspense and one of the best scripts on television today.

But it is the character of Mabel who carries on to be the bridge between the flamboyant personality of Charles and the much stranger of Oliver. And also the role of leads this series to have a female lead. When these three lovers of podcasts and mysteries must deal with a complex crime, they must also understand each other. And it is Selena Gómez who manages to create a vision of extraordinary interest on the intuitive gaze. She also of the diffuse limits between obsession and methodical interest. Her character, with a well-thought-out expressionlessness to reflect the emotions of the rest, is a sphinx. A point of interest that is even related to the outfits worn by the character and her interaction with her environment.

The series reaches a second season to answer questions. And especially, to demonstrate the innocence of this fascinating, strange and increasingly intriguing Mabel, center of the action.

how i met your father

Reinventing the concept of an iconic series carries its risks. Y how i met your father ran them all. From a new cast that moves through the same formula as the original, to a more mature version of love. The series with female leads dared to take on the universe of the beloved how I Met Your Mother to analyze contemporary relationships from fragility. The result has been uneven, not very successful — for now — but deeply moving. And of course, that’s thanks to its charming main character: Hilary Duff’s Sophie.

The same actress had doubts when participating in this spinoff of a generational phenomenon. But in the end, her lovable, vulnerable and fallible character has become the focal point of the premise. The photographer in search of true love in the world of modern dating, is a reflection of millions of women. But at the same time, of something broader: the need to understand the meaning of kindness, the romantic and the emotional today.

The result is a series that managed to overcome the pitfalls of the inevitable comparison, to become something more elegant and subtle. One moreover, in which Sophie stands as a punctual element to unite the increasingly broad argument. Its first season is now available on Disney +.

Ms Marvel

Kamala (Ima Villani) is an ordinary teenager growing up in a world that has survived a colossal crisis. The premise might seem recognizable and even current, unless Kamala is the descendant of a race of powerful creatures. And the time that she had to live is nothing and nothing less, the one after the already iconic genocide of Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The combination creates a series that explores new places in the franchise and also questions the sense of the domestic in an extraordinary reality.

Life is easier with superpowers, right?

But, as if all of the above weren’t enough, Ms Marvel is the adaptation of one of the Marvel comics, which adds interest to the premise. With a strong cultural accent — Kamala is the publisher’s first Muslim female superhero — the series reflects a powerful ethnic background. At the same time, it analyzes power from the connotation of responsibility and the inner growth of her characters.

Nevertheless, Ms Marvel is more than just another Marvel series. It is the considered and well thought out attempt to narrate a superheroine from a new point of view. That is to say, a great series with female protagonists. A teenager, moreover, who must understand the meaning of the formidable through her own experience. An adventure that makes it a rarity in the world of television.

WandaVision

Before becoming the most fearsome villain in the known Multiverse, Wanda went through a rough period of grieving. One that involved her power becoming uncontrollable and responding to pain in completely inexplicable ways. The result? The so-called Westview anomaly. A major event in which the tragic heroine took the inhabitants of an entire town hostage to create the perfect life. One in which the Vision synthezoid never died and in which she even became a mother.

The plot of this great series with female leads based on the comic House of M, dared to mix various visual and narrative tricks. Also play with the sense of reality, the connotation of mourning and mourning, in addition to love, as a source of beauty. A deep look at complex feelings rarely shown in the seemingly trivial world of superheroes. But WandaVision defies limits and expectations to become a moving look at pain.

And at the center of a precise storyline is Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff. With a sensitive portrayal of a character broken in several different ways, Olsen won over troublesome Marvel fans. She also secure her future in the franchise. That, despite her apparent death in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The Dropout

In 2015, Elizabeth Holmes was named by Forbes magazine as one of the most influential people in the American business world. Two years later, both the businesswoman and her Theranos company were in the middle of legal investigations. Ultimately, the promise of a major medical breakthrough turned out to be one of the most complex scams of the decade. A story that showed the cracks in the US financial system and especially in the mythical Silicon Valley.

The Serie The Dropout, icon of a series with a female lead, tells the story before the great financial disaster. She does it too, with a clever sense of storytelling and exploration of a complicated personality like Holmes’s. Played by Amanda Seyfried, the businesswoman comes to fiction as a cold woman, determined to win and in the midst of various pressures. But especially an ambitious spirit, central to Silicon Valley’s vision of success.

Holmes is an indefinable creature and Seyfried’s performance does not reveal the enigma. But yes, she manages to build an intelligent and powerful view of the sense of modern triumph. That strange vision of value and identity that is so disconcerting today.

sunny among stars

When Sunny (Demi Lovato) is chosen to be part of the cast of the program So Random! her life is about to change. And do it from the way she understands success and also, the way she holds her hopes for the future. In two seasons, the Disney+ series became a hit that launched Lovato’s career and made her a star.

But beyond that, the story is a teasing and well-constructed tour about how we understand success today. Also, in the eloquent and well-constructed look about the aspiration to recognition and fame. Everything, in the middle of a youthful version — and without a doubt, much more decaffeinated — of a television set. The series explored the way in which the notion of contemporary celebrity is becoming more and more singular. And like big dreams, sometimes they involve a quota of sacrifices that are difficult to show.

Lovato made the series a combination of charisma and good work in front of the cameras. At the same time, a funny journey through the great contemporary questions about talent and the meaning of the individual. Everything between dances and many songs. Because in the end it’s about Disney, isn’t it?

Hannah Montana

Forerunner of much of today’s teen comedies and the space that made Miley Cyrus known, Hannah Montana is already a pop icon. One with all the charm of a sitcom, but also the charisma and grace to tell an unlikely story with good taste. But above all, it was the showcase vehicle for an entertainment star in its purest form, about to be born.

The most puzzling? Which is almost the same story as its protagonist. Miley Stewart (Cyrus) is a pop singer who decides to have a double life as a normal girl. And especially, one that must face the challenges of everyday life with good humor and ingenuity. On more than one occasion, Cyrus confessed that she spent much of her adolescence dealing with the fame of Hannah Montana (the series) and her aspirations as a young woman. The result? A series that shows that duality and also makes fun of the main clichés of the world of entertainment in a friendly tone.

But it is Cyrus that stands out and in the end, the spirit of a premise that reached its best moments thanks to her. A series that any teenager will love and that shows that a good character will always be the best part of a great story.



