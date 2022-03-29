The 8 simple eating habits to help you lose weight effortlessly

Related news

We are one step away from summer and that means, for many, the start of the countdown to the so-called bikini operation. Eat healthy and exercise It is not the only thing we have to take into account if we want to lose weight, because these eating habits are just as important in the process. In Spain, one in five people has gone on a diet in the last year according to the Aegon Health and Lifestyle Study and it is women who take the most care of themselves in this regard, 30.80% compared to 17.20% of men. mens.

If the goal is to lose weight, the solution may not only be to reduce fat or count calories because there are many other factors that make us gain weight without us knowing or being aware. Things that we can change without much effort and that are key to achieving the goal that makes us feel good about our body. The habits that accompany us in our day to day are also a fundamental pillar to lose weight in a healthy way, because going hungry is not the solution.

1. Chew well

It may seem like bullshit to us, but in a good chewing the health of the digestive system begins. Chewing food well, without hurry, not only serves to take the work out of the stomach, but also so that we feel full earlier, eat less and better assimilate nutrients. According to experts, we must get to chew up to 40 times each bitedoing it consciously: “If we swallow, the body stores it as a stressful effect,” explains this nutritionist.

2. Always have a salad

Accompanying meals with a salad guarantees not only an extra supply of vitamins but also a food that will help us fill up. In addition, eating food that is not cooked is a greater challenge for the body because it has a greater wear to metabolize it.

3. Reduce salt

We know that a pinch of salt is the grace of many meals, but its use must be controlled because it favors fluid retention and that makes us gain weight and volume. It is also important to choose sea salt instead of common salt, keeping in mind that there are many other spices that can give us joy to the plates.

4. Reduce sugar

If you cannot eliminate it or replace it with a sweetener, it is important to reduce its intake as much as possible because it alters the body and promotes the accumulation of fat, especially in the waist.

5. Fat yes, but good

Good fats, such as those provided by olive oil, nuts or oily fish, not only do not make you fat, but also provide endless nutrients and activate metabolism.

6. Choose wholemeal flour

To lose weight, it is advisable to reduce the consumption of flour because it provides a lot of energy that, if we do not burn it, will make us fat. If we are going to consume them, always it will be healthier if they are whole because they provide satiating and beneficial fiber for intestinal transit.

7. Take more protein

Although we tend to look at proteins out of the corner of our eyes, they will help us lose weight, increase muscle mass and speed up metabolism. It is important not to abuse the animal and focus on plant-based since it will also provide us with fiber. Legumes or seeds will be our allies.

8. Controlled dairy

Milk and its derivatives are a double-edged sword. Although some of them, such as natural yogurt or low-fat cheese, can serve as a complement to cope with the diet, in many cases lactose is not well digested and it is advisable to replace them with vegetable drinks that are lighter, such as oatmeal, rice, almond or hazelnut, always without added sugars.

