The 8 songs that marked the second season of “Euphoria”

“Euphoria” It has always been characterized by being a tremendously detailed series. Sam Levinson leaves nothing to chance, especially in the aesthetic section where, of course, music is a fundamental pillar when it comes to narrating the adventures and misadventures of Rue, Cassie, Maddy, Nate, Fezco and company. With a first season that had a soundtrack that was a bestseller, the second batch was not going to be far behind, precisely with a careful musical selection.

EUPHORIA – Season 2 | Trailers | hbo max

As happened with the first season of the fiction starring Zendayathe music of the second season will also go on sale and its release is scheduled for may 13th, both in physical and digital format. And although there is a good selection of themes by various artists, the British artist Labrinth is once again in charge of composing the music written specifically for the fiction of HBO.

Moreover, his own Labrinth made his debut in front of the cameras in this second round to perform the song ‘I’m Tired’. On the other hand, the music of ‘Euphoria’ has highlighted the importance of sounds in fiction for the small screen, among its songs there are hymns from very diverse genres such as hip hop, trap, rhythm & blues, indie rock and, of course, , the pop.

A selection from which we rescued the eight best songs from each of the eight episodes that this second season of ‘Euphoria’ has had.

2×01 ORVILLE PECK – DEAD OF NIGHT

In this case, the music dialogues perfectly with the narration, since the lyrics of this theme agree with what happens on the screen in the first chapter of the second season. Nate (Jacob Elordi) offers to take Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) to the New Year’s Eve party and the theme plays as a background tune, a prelude to what lies ahead. They both look at each other with desire while drinking beer, increasing the sexual tension. Music, precisely, increases that feeling.

Orville Peck – Dead of Night [OFFICIAL VIDEO]

2×02 THELONIOUS MONK – BLUE MONK

In a passage of the second episode Ali (Colman Domingo) tries to teach Rue (Zendaya) the wonders of the great jazz icon Thelonious Monk, although she does not seem to be very interested. The sequence serves as a reminder of all that Rue misses when she is under the influence of drugs, refusing to interact with anyone.

Blue Monk, Thelonius Monk

2×03 LANA DEL REY – WATERCOLOR EYES

Lana Del Rey returned with this single, composed specifically for the soundtrack of the second season of ‘Euphoria’ and which was played in the third episode. A theme that will also be part of the album that will be released in May.

lana del rey // watercolor eyes (Spanish) | euphoria

2×04 LABRINTH (& ZENDAYA) – I’M TIRED

Labrinth’s music created for ‘Euphoria’ has been highly praised, but it was with ‘I’m Tired’ that the artist debuted in front of the cameras, in a scene that invites the audience to think he’s at Rue’s imaginary funeral. In the season finale credits, ‘I’m Tired’ is played again, this time with Zendaya on lead vocals.

Labrinth & Zendaya – I’m Tired (From “Euphoria” An HBO Original Series – Lyric Video)

2×05 LABRINTH – YEH I FUCKIN’ DID IT

The fifth episode of the second season had one of the most shocking moments of ‘Euphoria’, showing Rue’s ordeal when she suffers withdrawal syndrome after months hooked on drugs. Labrinth’s theme picks up right into the dizzying police chase that ensues, leaving a real visual spectacle.

Labrinth – Yeh I Fuckin’ Did It (From “Euphoria” An HBO Original Series – Official Audio)

2×06 BEN E. KING – STAND BY ME

Lexi (Maude Apatow) and Fez (Angus Cloud) sing this Ben E. King song just as they are watching the unforgettable movie ‘Stand by Me’, whose English title is the same as the song. One of the most tender and remembered scenes of this season.

Ben E. King — Stand By Me [Letra + Video]

2×07 BONNIE TYLER – HOLDING OUT FOR A HERO

It is difficult to choose the best scene from Lexi’s (Maude Apatow) work, but if there is one that stands out, it is the striking portrait that Ethan (Austin Abrams) makes of Nate and his toxic masculinity with the emblematic theme of Bonnie with his musical number. Tyler. There are plenty of words before one of the funniest, bravest and most scathing sequences of the season.

Bonnie Tyler – Holding Out For A Hero (Official HD Video)

2×08 DOMINICK FIKE – LITTLE STAR (ELLIOT’S SONG)

Hated and loved in equal parts, it is more than evident that the theme sung by Dominic Fike -and composed by Labrinth and Zendaya, it should be emphasized- is one of the most iconic scenes of the season finale. A song of apologies, with which Elliot seeks to recover his friendship with Rue. Yes, in a non-toxic way.