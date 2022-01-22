The 8 symptoms of Omicron: how to recognize the variant

The arrival of the so-called Omicron variant has definitely changed the scenario from the health point of view, so much so that some countries have decided to loosen the restrictions imposed on their citizens to stem the infection.

But what would the symptoms that mostly lead back to Omicron? To tell us this is a South African study, in which some signs are reported most frequently found in patients who have contracted this mutation of Sars-Cov-2. Not only sore throat, nasal congestion, dry cough and back pain: according to the experts, who carried out research on a sample of 78 thousand cases, the symptoms of Omicron would be at least eight, and some should not be underestimated anyway.

As we have said, in the first place there are headaches, back pain localized mainly in the lumbar area, runny nose accompanied by congestion and sore throat. To add to the list, however, also a sense of tiredness and fatigue, frequent sneezing, night sweats and muscle aches. This, then, is the result of the latest studies.

Particular importance is given to night sweats, a new symptom compared to the previous ones. On the other hand, it has been seen that problems such as loss of smell and taste would occur less frequently. Same goes for the fever, which would appear less often. In a report from the Uk Health Security Agency, based on the study of 180 thousand cases of Omicron and 88 thousand of Delta, it is shown that sore throats occur more in those infected with Omicron, while the loss of taste and smell is found more in the Delta. Regarding the transmissibility of the variant, a Japanese study explains that the culmination of the viral spread it would occur later than the other variants.

However, the WHO has reported other symptoms to watch out for, such as diarrhea and confusion, loss of appetite, skin rashes and eye irritation.