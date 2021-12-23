The 8 TIM offers not to be missed during the holidays

Giga, smartphone, free 5G and exclusive TIM Party benefits for TIM customers

Customers who switch to TIM can choose a new smartphone starting from 3 euros per month, in 30 installments.

In this period many are looking for gifts but also for convenient offers and advantages, TIM has several proposals for those who intend to save: for example, in this article we give you 8 useful tips.

Costs:

– € 9.99 for customers from selected operators (with 70 gigabytes of traffic), or

– 11.99 euros for new customers who also choose a new smartphone (50 gigabytes of traffic per month).

Among the smartphone models that can be chosen with this offer, Samsung Galaxy A12S 120 Gb (3 euros per month), Xiaomi 11 Light 5G NE (5 euros per month) and Oppo Find X3 Lite 5G.

>>> Discover the TIM Christmas offers 2021

2) Double the gig at 0.99 euros per month

TIM customers can double the number of gigabytes available to them from mobile by adding only € 0.99 per month.

The promotion is valid both for new customers and for those who are already TIM customers, and concerns these offers:

– Supergiga;

– TIM Super 4G;

– TIM Super 5G;

– TIM Young 5G;

– TIM Junior.

The option can be deactivated at any time.

>>> to know more…

3) One hundred iga for 3 months at 19.99 euros

For those who need to connect to Wi-Fi but without monthly limitations – and surf how and when they want – this is the ideal proposal: an Internet Card with 100 gigabytes to be used freely for three months at 19.99 euros.

After three months, the offer can be renewed with 20 gigabytes for € 9.99 per month.

Those who also need the modem in which to insert the Internet Card, TIM offers the TIM Wi-Fi 4G modem for 29.90 euros per month (instead of 49.90 euros per month, so you save 20 euros per month). And if you want an even more performing modem, there is the TIM TIM Wi-Fi 4G Plus at 79.90 euros instead of 99.90.

>>> to know more…

4) Try the 5G network for free

As we have already explained on these pages, 5G navigation is currently already available in different areas of the Italian territory for all 5G-enabled smartphones. With TIM you can try the fastest 5G network in Europe for a month, free and without restrictions. Subsequently, it is possible to renew the offer for only 5 euros per month, without activation costs.

Performance is up to 10x faster than current on 4G. In fact, 5G navigation in download reaches up to 2 Gbps in download (and up to 700 Mbps in download if in 4 / 5G).

>>> to know more…

5) A contest to win the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G smartphone

On TIM Party – the free platform of exclusive benefits reserved for TIM customers – a competition has started to win the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, the flexible and resistant smartphone, of standard size foldable to the point of being able to fit even in a pocket.

Until December 29th, all customers who activate TIM Unica on tim.it can participate in the competition to win the Samsung Galaxy ZFlip3 5G.

To participate, after subscribing to the TIM Unica offer, just register or log in to TIM Party, and then click on the banner dedicated to the competition.

>>> To find out more, access TIM Party for free

6) Unlimited gigs from 29 to 31 December

Also on TIM Party, Unlimited giga for three days. The promo can be activated on TIM Party only from 29 to 31 December 2021.

>>> To find out more, access TIM Party for free

7) The Party Moments of TIM Party: hotels, restaurants, cinemas, beauty

It is called “Party Moments” and this is also a TIM Party initiative. It is a special 2×1 offer for leisure: the advantage of the half price in restaurants, hotels, cinemas, or when you want to make yourself beautiful. TIM customers can choose an advantage from one of the four thematic circuits:

– Restaurants: if you go to dinner in two, half of the total is free (drinks not included);

– Hotel: by booking a stay in a double room for two consecutive nights with bed & breakfast (breakfast included), one of the two nights is free;

– Cinema: buying two tickets, the first is free;

– Beauty: for each aesthetic treatment of your choice, by purchasing the first one you can have a second equal one for free, or share the wellness experience with a companion by carrying out the same treatment together at the cost of one.

And on TIM Party it is possible to consult the list of structures to choose from and memorize the “favorite” ones so as to keep them in mind while waiting to try them (or to be able to book them a second time if you particularly liked them).

>>> To find out more, access TIM Party for free

8) Discounts on Glovo

Finally, to those who order food at home on Glovo, TIM Party offers 4 discount codes of 2.50 euros.

Until February 10, 2022 you can get up to 4 discount codes for free. Each code is valid until February 28th.

>>> To find out more, access TIM Party for free