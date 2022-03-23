The 8 tricks and exercises to burn abdominal fat

To achieve burn belly fatan objective that many people have in common, it is essential to carry out healthy lifestyle habits that include a balance diet and a consistent and progressive exercise plan. Getting rid of fat in a specific area of ​​the body is not easy, but you can follow some tips to simplify the job.

The need for lose belly fat It does not always have only an aesthetic purpose, but, sometimes, it can also be a health issue. In this sense, this type of fat may not be limited to the subcutaneous, that is, the layer just below the skin, but may also include visceral fatwhich is found inside the abdomen, around internal organs, and can cause health problems such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, cholesterol, or breathing problems.

Food, one of the main keys to losing weight

One of the main keys to losing weight is to follow a balance diet in which fewer calories are eaten than they are spent and that incorporates, above all, vegetables and fruits, proteins and some unprocessed carbohydrates. Meats such as chicken, turkey or rabbit are also ideal in a weight loss diet.

Furthermore, there are a number of foods to avoid at all costs that are ultra-processed and refined, alcohol and sauces and dressings.

hydrate properly

The World Health Organization (WHO) says that you should drink between 1.5 and 2 liters of water daily to cleanse the body and eliminate toxins, which reduces fluid retention. To this intake of water can be added, in addition, the intake of infusions or green tea which, according to a study published by the National Library of Medicine, improves fat oxidation thanks to EGCG catqeuin, a natural antioxidant.

Avoid stress

stress releases cortisol, a steroid hormone, or glucocorticoid, that has a high impact on the endocrine system and that, as a result, can produce an accumulation of fat in areas such as the belly. Thus, a good way to avoid stress and relax is to do it through the meditation.

Sleep well

Sleeping fewer hours than recommended on a regular basis favors overweight, since the metabolism is altered and changes such as being more hungry, preferring caloric foods and accumulating more fat can occur. This is demonstrated by research published in the journal Science Translational Medicine, which ensures that if you sleep little, you can burn up to 8% fewer calories, which is equivalent to 5.5 kilos per year.

Ideal training to burn abdominal fat

The previous sections must be combined with the regular practice of physical exercise. In fact, it is the main key to burning abdominal fat quickly and effectively. To do this, there are a series of simple exercises that can be done at home with which you can easily lose weight:

1

plates

Lie on your stomach and support your body weight on your forearms. The rear support area will be the tips of your feet. You have to keep your arms bent, out and straight.

Squeeze your shoulder blades together and extend or open your back so that your body is fully upright or parallel to the ground. You have to press your thighs up while stretching your heels. Repeat this 10-12 times.

two

touch the foot

To perform it correctly, lie on the floor with your arms and legs extended. Next, brace your abs and lift your right arm and left leg up to touch, switch sides and you’re done with one rep. It is convenient to perform series of 10 to 12 repetitions, approximately.

3

V crunches

Sit on the floor, lean your torso back, and lift your legs straight up so your body forms a “V” shape. To keep your balance, you can stretch your arms to your legs. Hold the position for 30 seconds and do 10-12 reps.

4

Mountain Climbers

Get into a high plank position, face down with your palms on the ground and in line with your shoulders. Next, bring your knees to your chest, as if you were running. It can be executed by bringing the leg forward or making a slight twist of the lumbar and abdominal fault and making them crossed. The pace must be fast and explosive.

This information does not replace in any case the diagnosis or prescription by a doctor. It is important to go to a specialist when symptoms appear in case of illness and never self-medicate.





