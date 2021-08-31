the 80/20 diet that makes you lose weight without sacrifices

Nicole Kidman, 54 years old is in great shape, but how does he do it? Here’s what he eats on his fabulous 80/20 diet.

To follow this diet, you don’t need to be too strict with yourself. You lose up to six pounds in a month by eating what you want for 20 percent

Among the most loved, talented and fascinating actresses in Hollywood, there is certainly the very blonde Nicole Kidman, 54 years of incredible beauty. Her roles on the big screen made us thrill, laugh and cheer and there is no doubt that Kidman holds a place of honor in the Olympus of international actors. But how does she always remain slim and in shape, you would be asked at least a hundred times, here is the answer. Nicole adopts a particular diet, which you may never have heard of before: the 80/20 method, this is what it is and why it is the best diet you have ever heard!

Nicole Kidman’s 80/20 diet: that’s what it is

Nicole Kidman is beautiful, super slim and fit and the years never seem to pass for her. But how does it do it? Simple, not giving up anything! The innovative 80/20 method is a diet suitable for those who do not want to restrictions but still wants to stay fit and eat healthy. Great for those who don’t have a good relationship with food, since the typical restrictions of diets can trigger wrong and harmful behaviors. Of course, any diet should be done under the advice of a specialist and you should not improvise nutritionists!

How does Nicole Kidman’s 80/20 diet work?

The 80/20 diet is so called because for 80% of the daily requirement, healthy and high-protein foods of 1600 kcal in total are consumed, while the remaining 20% ​​(400kcal) is composed of vices and even caloric foods, as long as you stay within the expected 400 calories. Kidman has often spoken of this method as the best one can adopt for a long-lasting diet.

Kidman eats, in her diet, among other healthy and protein things, including cheese toast, cappuccinos with chocolate, pizza and parmesan while remaining healthy and lean, without giving up the vices and foods she loves the most.

Among the fans of the 80/20 diet, there are also Miranda Kerr and Jessica Alba and according to the trainer of the latter, the diet would bring results by virtue of that 80% which makes everything more feasible. That is, we know how difficult it is not to go 100%, but that window of 20% allows you to be more serene with what you eat and above all to be more constant during the 80/20 diet is to lose weight without sacrifices.

So yes, you can eat dessert after dinner, but no, you can’t eat it every day. Self-regulation is the key to weight loss with the 80/20 diet adopted by stars like Nicole Kidman to lose weight without sacrifices