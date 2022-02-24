The $80 million Warriors move makes Curry and Thompson happy

According to reports, the Golden State Warriors are studying the possibility of investing US$80 million to reinforce the squad for the future, something that would undoubtedly make Stephen Curry and LeBron James happy.

Golden State Warriors advances in order to achieve its objectives in the current season of the National Basketball Association (NBA). From the hand of Stephen Currythe path to the playoffs appears to be solidly structured.

The klay thompson comeback generated euphoria and relief. Finally, ‘Killa Klay’ was able to overcome all his problems and officially make contact with a league court again. Undoubtedly, chemistry increased after his return.

Steve Kerr has known how to manage his dressing room, but he is aware that Stephen Curry can’t do it alone. In fact, this has been one of the keys to being successful in this harvest, since the load has not fallen 100% on ‘Steph’ as in previous seasons.

The possible move of the Golden State Warriors

According to a report by Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Golden State Warriors have full intention to sign Jordan Pooleone of the best players in the squad, for several seasons.

The ‘Dub Nation’ would be preparing an extension that eliminates any possibility of getting into arguments in free agency. Now, Keith Smith, a salary cap expert at the renowned portal, Spotrac, estimates that the amount would be around US$80 million for four campaigns.