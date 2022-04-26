Entertainment

The 9 celebrities who are on the side of Johnny Depp in his war against Amber Heard

Photo of James James21 mins ago
0 17 3 minutes read

Johnny Depp at the recent trial session
AP

Source link

Photo of James James21 mins ago
0 17 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Drake trolls Joel Embiid after Raptors turnaround

40 seconds ago

Elizabeth Olsen in pajamas and lingerie on the Dr. Strange red carpet

11 mins ago

Announced sequel to ‘I am Legend’ with Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan as protagonists

23 mins ago

The adaptation of the novel The Every by Dave Eggers in preparation at HBO

25 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button