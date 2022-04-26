The 9 celebrities who are on the side of Johnny Depp in his war against Amber Heard
Che more the trial progresses, more are the voices that defend the innocence of Johnny Depp in his battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard. At a time when being a man and receiving an accusation of abuse is synonymous with media and social guilt, in recent weeks the tables have turned completely in favor of the 58-year-old American actor.
So much so that numerous Hollywood stars have already come out in defense of Depp very recently, leaving Heard alone and his two palmeros-ex-lovers, that is, Elon Musk and James Franco, who came out a few days ago in some compromising recordings with the model.
Thus, names like Penlope Cruz or Vanessa Paradis have already entered the official club of Depp defenders, a club of nine celebrities which we break down below.
Among the different personalities that support the story of Johnny Depp are some ex-partners Winona Ryderalthough most are colleagues of the interpreter of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, who have coincided with him during his more than 30-year career in Hollywood.
In general, opinions converge on the same theory: Johnny Depp is a good person and they don’t think he’s an abuser. We review the proper names and their declarations.
- Vanessa Paradise: “We were partners with Johnny Depp for fourteen years and raised two beautiful children together. He is a generous, caring, kind and non-violent man. I know the accusations that Amber Heard made publicly. This is nothing like the Johnny I know. He was never violent or abusive towards me.
- Penlope Cruz: “I have always been impressed by his kindness, his brilliant mind, his talent and his sense of humor. I have seen Johnny in different situations and he is always kind to everyone. He is one of the most generous people I know. I recorded ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ During my pregnancy, my husband and I will never forget his sweetness, protection and kindness during that time.”
- Sharon Osbourne: “It takes two to tango. I think they had a vulnerable relationship. They are both bad for each other. She gave as well as received. I have no idea who did what, but I know they both drank and it was a toxic relationship.”
- Siah: “I want to show my public support for Johnny Depp. I listened to those audios and he is really the victim of everything.”
- JK Rowling: “Based on our understanding of the circumstances, the filmmakers and I are not only comfortable keeping our actors, but also happy to have Johnny play one of our characters.”
- Javier Bardem: “I support Johnny because I always saw him as a kind and caring man. An extraordinary artist who listens to everyone who needs his help. Not only do I love Johnny, but I also deeply respect him and thank him for being that free boy in his life.” art, and the mature and kind man in his daily life”.
- “I love Johnny because he is a good human being, caught up in the lies and manipulations of toxic people.”
- Kevin McNally: “I think my destiny is so tied to Johnny’s that I will go where he goes if he needs to.”
- Paul Bettany: “I have known Johnny Depp for years and in different relationships. He is the sweetest, kindest and most gentlemanly man I have ever met.”
- Winona Ryder: I understand that it is very important that I speak from my experience, even though I was not there at his marriage to Amber. My experience was totally different. I felt very shocked, confused and upset when I heard the accusations against him.
- The idea that he is a violent person is the furthest thing from the Johnny I knew. I cannot understand these accusations.
- He was never violent or abusive towards anyone. Honestly, I only know him as a kind, loving, generous man and a very protective boy of my people he loves. I felt very safe with him.”