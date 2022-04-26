The 9 celebrities who are on the side of Johnny Depp in his war against Amber Heard

Che more the trial progresses, more are the voices that defend the innocence of Johnny Depp in his battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard. At a time when being a man and receiving an accusation of abuse is synonymous with media and social guilt, in recent weeks the tables have turned completely in favor of the 58-year-old American actor.

So much so that numerous Hollywood stars have already come out in defense of Depp very recently, leaving Heard alone and his two palmeros-ex-lovers, that is, Elon Musk and James Franco, who came out a few days ago in some compromising recordings with the model.

Thus, names like Penlope Cruz or Vanessa Paradis have already entered the official club of Depp defenders, a club of nine celebrities which we break down below.

Among the different personalities that support the story of Johnny Depp are some ex-partners Winona Ryderalthough most are colleagues of the interpreter of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, who have coincided with him during his more than 30-year career in Hollywood.

In general, opinions converge on the same theory: Johnny Depp is a good person and they don’t think he’s an abuser. We review the proper names and their declarations.