The 9 functions that will come to WhatsApp very soon

WhatsApp you will get new features that are already making waves in the application thanks to leaked information published by WABetaInfo.

Although most of the functionality has been tested by users registered in the WhatsApp beta program, WABetaInfo, a portal specialized in this application, has found clues about other platform tools that will be on the instant messaging app soon.

Infobae brings all the news that will arrive in the next updates of the instant messaging service for iPhone, Android and pc.

1. Emoticons to react to WhatsApp

iMessage, FacebookMessenger and Instagram already have this function, and Goal will add emoticons to reply to messages that people send and receive on WhatsApp.

To use it, you will have to press the message in question and then slide your finger on the emoticon you want to use. The reaction will be seen for everyone and will appear under text or images.

2. Communities will appear in WhatsApp

Another novelty that the instant messaging application incorporates is the creation of communities within groups.

In this way, the members of the aforementioned spaces will be able to create multiple channels with different themes, similar to the Discord.

3. Decide who can see your WhatsApp statuses

WhatsApp statuses are receiving a privacy feature that will allow you to choose which contacts cannot see your stories.

4. Group administrators will be able to delete messages sent by chat members

Messaging app developers are working on a new chat feature for group admins. This will allow the group creator delete messages sent by other members.

In this way, administrators have more control over what is shared in the WhatsApp group. When a message is deleted, the following note appears: “This has been deleted by the administrator”.

5. Share the same photo or video in a chat simultaneously

To save time, WhatsApp developers they will share images or media files in some conversations and in their status at the same time.

It will only be enough to choose how to share content by pressing the camera icon in chat, group or status.

6. New interface for voice calls

One of the latest developments to come to WhatsApp will be its new interface for voice calls.

As information leaked out, people have discovered that the developers add voice memos to group call participants.

7. Contact information search shortcut

Meta will add a search field next to the video call information section.

This option will act as a search summary in the Contact Information section. Similarly, it will also work for find any messages you have sent or received with this function.

8. WhatsApp Web receives two-step verification

The web version and the WhatsApp version of a smartphone are available. The developers plan to introduce two-step verification; an optional feature will protect your account.

It is important to specify that the PIN code verifies two different steps with the six-digit code that we get by SMS or calling.

10. New animated emojis for WhatsApp

The company founded by mark zuckerberg has started to develop new animated emojis for users of Android and iPhone.

While the only emoji with this effect is currently the red heart, WABetaInfo mentions that the platform will seek to add more.

