They are famous, they are beautiful and they are eternal. It is true that beauty is subjective but it is impossible to argue that these are the 9 most beautiful actresses in Hollywood.

You can have a debate about the degree of beauty of each of them, but it is undeniable that all these interpreters deserve to be among the 9 most beautiful actresses in Hollywood.

Most beautiful actresses in Hollywood | Zendaya

Born in 1996 and one of the youngest on the list, Zendaya She is not only one of the most beautiful actresses in Hollywood, but also one of those with a more marked, personal and varied style. ‘euphoria‘ Y ‘spider-man‘ have made her a global star.

Most beautiful actresses in Hollywood | Anne of Arms

Born in 1988, the actress of Cuban origin has gone from ‘El Internado’ to being Oscar nominated and to be one of the great celebrities of the Mecca of Cinema. Her beauty is sweet, sophisticated and hypnotic.

Most beautiful actresses in Hollywood | Gal Gadot

Born in 1985, she was chosen Miss Israel with only 18 years and came to go to Miss Universe. ‘Wonder Woman‘ put her on the Hollywood A-List and has made her one of the most desirable women in the world, as well as one of the most beautiful in Hollywood.

Most beautiful actresses in Hollywood | Amber Heard

Born in 1986, her trial against Johnny Depp has overshadowed both her career and her beauty, both being more than remarkable. In fact, science itself has pointed out that Amber Heard’s face is 91.85% perfect. And if science says so, it will be for a reason.

Most beautiful actresses in Hollywood | Scarlett Johansson

Born in 1984, Scarlett Johansson has spent two decades being one of the Hollywood muses. We have seen her with red, blonde, long, short hair and she is always imposing. Without a doubt, she is one of the great divas of today’s Hollywood, as well as one of her eternal beauties.

Most beautiful actresses in Hollywood | Natalie Portman

Born in 1981, the world knew her when she was only 12 years old, in ‘Leon The Professional‘. Your image of Lolita It has accompanied her for much of her career but, when she has managed to take it off, it has even multiplied her beauty.

Most beautiful actresses in Hollywood | Nathalie Emmanuel

Born in 1989, this British actress briefly appeared on ‘Misfits’ to leave everyone speechless. Now she was his Misandei in ‘Game of Thrones’ the one that fell in love with millions. Her recognizable hair, her sweet features and a mysterious and captivating smile from her are enough to make it on this list.

Most beautiful actresses in Hollywood | Megan fox

Born in 1986, Megan Fox is the quintessential beauty of the 21st century in Hollywood. A beauty from Malibu, American, captain of the cheer team and with a wild point that she has always helped with that perfect raven hair.

Most beautiful actresses in Hollywood | Lupita Nyong’o

Born in 1983, not everyone knows that the Oscar-winning actress is mexican. Her beauty is sculptural and this is demonstrated by the fact that she has been the image of numerous beauty firms.