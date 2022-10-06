The 9 most brutal police series of 2022 that you must see now

This year many have been released police serieswhich have also become some of the best in recent years (and have even achieved perfect ratings on Rotten Tomatoes).

A police series is formed by a mystery, brutal criminals and investigators who persecute them and search for the truth, sometimes having to fight against their own demons and reaching their own ethical and moral limits in order to put one more monster behind bars.

On this year’s list there are some disturbing cases, a bit of science fiction from the hands of legendary actors, Polish thrillers where the murderer is the least of the problems, and even true stories that are more extreme than any fiction (such as the series of Taron Egerton about a criminal who is recruited to catch a sadistic killer).

These are series full of intrigue, mystery, suspense and violence, in addition to the fact that they are stories that seem possible and close, and that makes them perfect for binge-watching.

The 9 police series of 2022 that you must see now:

Black Bird – Apple Tv+

content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

This series with Taron Egerton is one of the best of the year and is based on a disturbing true story. Egerton is Jimmy Keen, a man who is arrested and sentenced to 10 years in prison for dealing drugs, but there he receives the opportunity to reduce his sentence, in exchange for infiltrating a maximum security prison (for the criminally insane) and trying to obtain the confession of an alleged serial killer who has not revealed where he hid the bodies of his teenage victims.

Shining Girls – Apple Tv+