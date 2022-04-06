the 9 new symptoms on the official list

Fear of the Covid goes hand in hand with the increase in cases. In Great Britainwhere a “more contagious variant of Omicron” was recently discovered called Xe, the national health agency has updated the official list of symptoms, adding 9 new alarm bells that can reveal the contagion. Two years after the pandemic began, shortness of breath, sore throat and headache are also recognized as symptoms.

















The new official symptom list





According to the British health agency, in addition to fever, continuous cough and loss of smell and taste, nine other symptoms should be added: shortness of breath, feeling tired or exhausted, aching body, headache, sore throat, stuffy nose or runny, loss of appetite, diarrhea, feeling sick or being sick.

















Variant Xe in Italy





"At this moment we have no data to say that Xe is also present in Italy", the recombinant between the Omicron 1 and 2 variants of Sars-CoV-2, reported in the United Kingdom. "No case of Xe has come to our observation, while some sporadic cases of Omicron 3 have been detected, which at the moment are of no interest whatsoever" in a context in which "Omicron 2 is clearly taking over 1". Arnaldo Caruso, president of the Italian Society of Virology (Siv-Isv), explains this to Adnkronos Salute, confirming that on the mix variant between BA.1 and BA.2 "there is no cause for concern for now. Because even the data released by the World Health Organization, according to which Xe could be 10% more transmissible than Omicron 2, is absolutely preliminary and to be confirmed, as specified by WHO itself ".









Ricciardi: “Today those who have two doses are not vaccinated against Covid”





In a world without borders, "we cannot rule out" that Xe has left the UK borders, "but at the moment no case has come to our attention in Italy – reiterates the expert, professor of microbiology and clinical microbiology at the University of Brescia and director of the microbiology laboratory of Asst Spedali Civili – The new flash survey conducted on samples collected yesterday, April 4 ", coordinated by the Higher Institute of Health with the support of the Bruno Kessler Foundation and in collaboration with the Ministry, Regions and Autonomous Provinces , "Despite the limited numbers it will give us a more precise idea of ​​how the virus is evolving" and its range of variants.

















