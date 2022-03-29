The 9 players that La Sele would keep against the United States due to peculiar risk

The Costa Rican National Team plans to avoid the risk that nine players could receive a yellow card on the last date of the octagonal.

In the absence of only one game of the last FIFA date of the concacaf qualifierson the Costa Rican National Team take into account and with great caution an important detail that could affect obtaining the ticket for the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Precisely, there is a danger of suspension due to accumulation of yellow cards in a total of nine Costa Rican players who are at risk of miss the playoff if they are reprimanded in front of United States in the last game of the octagonal.

The players that La Sele could not use against the North Americans to avoid receiving a yellow card are: Francis Bald, Bryan Ruiz, Bryan Oviedo, Celso Borges, Jewisson Bennett, Joel Campbell, Adrian Alonso Martinez, Keysher Fuller and John Venegas.

The final decision will be in the hands of Luis Fernando Suarezhowever, Wednesday’s match at the National Stadium it can be classified as a formality for Costa Rica and, possibly, it will make modifications to bet with everything on the playoff against Oceania champion.

The Costa Rican squad requires all its fundamental pieces to prepare what will be 90 minutes to define the qualification for his sixth World Cupin a crucial playoff match against the winner between New Zealand and Solomon Islands.