The 9 scenarios that would leave the date 17 of the South American qualifier for Qatar 2022, with Ecuador qualified, or not yet | Soccer | sports

This Thursday, when part of date 17 of the South American qualifiers for Qatar 2022 is fulfilled, Conmebol could already have its four qualified for the final phase of the XXII World Cup, which will take place between November 21 and 18 December of this year.

That could happen only in three combinations of results on the day, while for only Ecuador to qualify and a quota remains pending there are seven combinations of probable results.

South America has four direct quotas and an additional option to classify one more team in the playoffs, which must compete for the fifth place in the Conmebol standings and the representative of the Asian Football Confederation.

The first place was secured by Brazil on date 13, when last November 11 they defeated Colombia 1-0 in Sao Paulo.

The second ticket was achieved by Argentina on the following day (14), after a goalless draw at home with Brazil, on November 16 in San Juan.

‘Today can be a great day, don’t let it get away’

This Thursday night, when there are 241 days and a few hours left before the start of the XXII World Cup in Qatar, Ecuador and Uruguay could secure their classification together; or only the Tricolor could officially get it.

How can this happen? Any of these three teams that reaches a minimum of 26 points between the two remaining dates will be mathematically unattainable for the one that reaches at least fifth in this tie and will opt for the playoff. Even up to 25 units would serve two of those three countries to get their ticket to Qatar. This without considering that due to the excellent average goal that Ecuador has (+10), they would virtually have their ticket to Qatar, although they should wait until at least date 17 is played to ratify that.

The Tricolor currently has 25 points and more than 10 goal difference, while Uruguay accumulates 22 units and -3 average goal; Peru, 21 and -4.

The matches on date 17 are Brazil vs. Chile; Colombia vs. Bolivian; Paraguay vs. Ecuador; and Uruguay vs. Peru, this Thursday; and Argentina vs. Venezuela, on Friday.

Possibilities of date 17

1. If Ecuador and Uruguay win and Chile does not win, both countries (tricolores and charrúas) will qualify directly, regardless of the results of the other games. For the playoffs, Peru, Chile (if they don’t lose to Brazil) and Colombia (if they beat Bolivia) will be left with options.

2. If Ecuador ties, Uruguay wins and Chile does not win, both teams (Tricolores and Charrúas) will go directly, regardless of the results of the other matches. For the playoffs, Peru, Chile (if they do not lose to Brazil) and Colombia (if they defeat Bolivia) will continue with options.

3. If Ecuador loses, Uruguay wins and Chile does not win, both countries (tricolores and charrúas) will qualify directly, regardless of the results of the other matches. For the playoffs, Peru, Chile (if they don’t lose to Brazil) and Colombia (if they beat Bolivia) will have options.

In the ‘Bastion of the East’ Ecuador must find the ‘point’ it needs to ensure its trip to Qatar 2022

4. If Ecuador and Peru win, only the Tricolor will qualify directly, regardless of the results of the other games. For the other direct quota, Peru, Uruguay and Chile will have options (if they defeat Brazil). For the playoffs, Peru, Uruguay, Chile (if they don’t lose to Brazil) and Colombia (if they beat Bolivia) will continue with options.

5. If Ecuador draws and Peru wins, only the Tricolor will go directly, regardless of the results of the other matches. For the other direct quota, Peru, Uruguay and Chile will continue with options (if they beat Brazil). For the playoffs, Peru, Uruguay, Chile (if they do not lose to Brazil) and Colombia (if they defeat Bolivia) will have options.

6. If Ecuador loses and Peru wins, no one else will qualify directly. For the other two direct quotas, Ecuador (the most optioned), Peru, Uruguay and Chile (if they beat Brazil) will be left with possibilities. For the playoffs, Peru, Uruguay, Chile (if they don’t lose to Brazil) and Colombia (if they beat Bolivia) will continue with options.

7. If Ecuador wins and Uruguay draws with Peru, only the Tricolor will qualify directly, regardless of the results of the other games. For the other direct quota, Uruguay, Peru and Chile will continue with options (if they beat Brazil). Uruguay, Peru, Chile (if they don’t lose to Brazil) and Colombia (if they beat Bolivia) will have options for the playoff.

8. If Ecuador draws and Uruguay equalizes with Peru, only the Tricolor will go directly, regardless of the results of the other matches. For the other direct quota, Uruguay, Peru and Chile will continue with options (if they defeat Brazil). Uruguay, Peru, Chile (if they don’t lose to Brazil) and Colombia (if they beat Bolivia) will have options for the playoff.

9. If Ecuador loses and Uruguay draws with Peru, no one else will qualify directly. For the other two direct quotas, Ecuador (the most optioned), Uruguay, Peru and Chile (if it beats Brazil) will be left with possibilities. For the playoff, Uruguay, Peru, Chile (if they don’t lose to Brazil) and Colombia (if they defeat Bolivia) will continue with options.

The Tricolor will enter the field of the Antonio Aranda stadium on Thursday, in the Paraguayan city of Ciudad del Este, with a virtual classification, since the 0-0 score with which the match will begin will give them a direct pass to Qatar.

If, on the other hand, during the course of the game he manages to concede goals and loses the match with Paraguay, the goal difference with which he falls will be key to accounting for his new average goal.

However, Ecuador can give itself the “luxury” of even losing this Thursday and still qualify. That would happen, according to possibility number 3, if Uruguay in turn beats Peru at home, and Chile cannot beat Brazil on the road. (D)