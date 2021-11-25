The 90% Facades Bonus resists: the extension! The new requirements

As we all know one of the hottest topics of the last period concerns the House Bonuses for next year.

In fact, during the drafting of the draft of the Budget Law for 2022 there was no shortage of twists.

Well, in addition to the Superbonus 110% which has been revolutionized more than once, the benefit that left everyone anxious for a long time was that relating to the 90% Facade Bonus.

But why did the Facades Bonus leave us all in suspense?

Well, it all began with the DPB, ie the Budget Planning Document in which the bonus in question had not been included.

All this has led to think of its definitive cancellation and, consequently, a general discontent has spread.

To explain the reasons for this discontent, just think that today construction in our country is driven forward by bonuses dedicated to renovation, Superbonus in the first place and Bonus Facades in second place.

In fact, in addition to the Superbonus 110% which, as the name implies, entitles you to a tax deduction of 110%, the Facade Bonus also entitles you to a considerable discount: 90%!

Well, after the general discontent that arose following the publication of the Budget Planning Document, the draft of the Budget Law 2022 was published.

In this case the Government has retraced its steps and re-inserted the facility relating to the Facade Bonus by changing the tax deduction percentage.

Indeed, if today we know the 90% Facades Bonus, in 2022 we will have to say welcome to the 60% Facades Bonus.

It is true, the deduction threshold is lowered by a good 30%, but it remains a measure of strategic importance.

Yet, the news is not over yet.

Indeed, if the funds for the Facades Bonus have been recovered it is because other important bonuses have been cut that initially it seemed that they should receive a sure extension.

We are talking about the Furniture and Appliances Bonus which will prune to a much lower deduction than we know it today.

Is it all over now? Do we have certainties?

Not at all.

In this article we are going to see what are the evolutions of the Facades 90% Bonus and how we will be able to use it also in 2022.

Farewell Bonus Facades 90%, welcome Bonus Facades 60%!

When we talk about this bonus it is first necessary to remember the deadline.

In fact, in the course of our article we will talk about innovations planned for the Facades Bonus starting from 2022.

However, it is good to consider that the bonus remains active as we know it today until the end of the year. Consequently, if someone were to find a construction company free to carry out the work, they can still take advantage of this 90% discount until 31 December 2021.

To date the deadline we know today for the Facades Bonus is set for 2022, to be exact as 31 December 2022.

In fact, the Government has decided to extend this bonus for another year.

But why were the other bonuses extended longer?

Let’s try to understand what we mean.

If we analyze the draft of the Budget Law for 2022, we can see that there have been at least two long-term extensions. We are talking about the Superbonus 110% and the Furniture and Appliances Bonus.

In fact if the Furniture and Appliances Bonus has a deadline set for 2024, it goes even further than the Superbonus with the deadline set in 2026 (albeit with some important changes).

So let’s say that the Facades Bonus is the one that received the extension for a shorter time. In fact, many argue that at the end of 2022 this bonus will disappear permanently.

Obviously it is a very reliable hypothesis, but as always happens when we do not have any certain documents, it is still a hypothesis.

Something may still change before the publication of the Budget Law for 2022.

Yet the news is not over yet. As we have seen, all those who manage to take advantage of the Facades Bonus in the current year will receive a tax deduction of 90%. Instead, those who take advantage of this bonus over the next year will receive a reduced deduction of 60%.

Facades Bonus: discounts accepted on invoices and credit assignments also in 2022

Facades Bonus: discounts accepted on invoices and credit assignments also in 2022

Well, something positive remains when we talk about Facade Bonuses and countless expiring bonuses. In fact, as regards this bonus that allows you to renovate the external areas of the buildings, you are given the opportunity to access three options.

So, the first option is what we all know as a tax deduction (or Irpef deduction) which is paid over 10 years and which to date is 90%, but from January 2022 it will be 60%.

Furthermore, it is possible to opt for the assignment of credit at a bank or other credit institution or for the discount on the invoice.

You must know that the Facades Bonus will not be the only one who can benefit from this triple choice. In fact, the Relaunch Decree has opened this possibility also for the 110% Superbonus which, however, has not yet been exploited.

Yet, it is an excellent opportunity, especially when it comes to expensive and lengthy interventions such as those provided for by the Superbonus 110% and the Facade Bonus 90%. In fact, the costs of such interventions are often difficult to pay all at once.

Precisely for this reason, the assignment of credit and the discount on the invoice can be two optimal solutions.

Facades Bonus: the changes made after the Anti-Fraud Decree

Another decree that has helped to change the fate of our beloved House Bonuses was the Anti Forde Decree, that is the Law Decree 157/2021.

What was the purpose of this decree?

The goal is very simple. let’s say the Anti Fraud Decree it was designed to reduce irregularities in the use of concessions, in particular construction ones.

In fact, this decree has led to important innovations for all the Home Bonuses and Renovation Bonuses that are currently in force.

Obviously, the 90% Facades Bonus could not be excluded.

But what changes for our bonus with the Anti-Fraud Decree?

What we need to remember is very simple. Indeed, it will be necessary to present the compliance visa regardless of the method of use of the contribution.

This means that the compliance visa must be presented both if you choose the discount on the invoice, both the assignment of the credit and also in the case of tax deduction.

On the other hand, as regards the works admitted to be able to obtain the 90% Facade Bonus, they should remain unchanged. Exactly as it happens for the Superbonus 110%.

Facades bonus: how to get 90% also in 2022?

In reality there is a little “trick” to get the 90% tax deduction even for those who will carry out the work in 2022.

This is a method that is logically discouraged in most cases, but which some people may decide to use.

Speaking of this, there are two case studies.

The first concerns the works already started during this year which, however, will not yet be finished as of 31 December 2021.

The answer to this doubt was given by the MEF which stated that in order to take advantage of the Facade Bonus 90% as foreseen in 2021, the works will have to be paid for by 2021.

Consequently, it should be emphasized that, in order to decree the year in which the intervention was carried out, no document certifying the progress of the work is necessary, but the payment is valid.

And here is the possibility offered to carry out the works in 2022 with the deduction expected at 90% in 2021.

It is a question of paying in advance for the work that will have to be carried out over the next year.

Some may be interested in it as an option, while many others may turn up their noses.

Effectively, this is no small risk. However, as always happens, the decision is strictly personal and, consequently, it is good to know all the options and choose independently.

Facade Bonus: the funds “taken” from the Furniture Bonus

As we have seen, the Facades Bonus has been extended. But at what price?

We mentioned it in advance, but now let’s go into this topic more specifically.

Indeed, to obtain the funds to be allocated for the 60% Facade Bonus in 2022, the amount dedicated to the Furniture and Appliances Bonus was reduced, also very popular among the Home Bonuses.

But how does the Furniture and Appliances Bonus change in 2022?

You need to know that there have been significant cuts to this measure for the coming year. In fact, if in 2021 the Furniture and Appliances Bonus ensured a tax deduction of 50% on a maximum expenditure of 16,000 euros, in 2022 the maximum expenditure will be significantly reduced to 5,000 euros.

What does it mean? I’ll explain it to you right away.

With the end of the current year, the deduction foreseen for the Furniture and Appliances Bonus will go from a maximum of 8,000 euros to a maximum of 2,500 euros.

In this case the only solution is to hurry up. However, as we know, the Furniture and Appliances Bonus can only be obtained after a renovation.

Consequently, if this intervention is not carried out, the bonus cannot be accessed.

However, it should also be emphasized that this cut on the one hand can be harmful, it is true, but considering that it is useful for the purchase of furniture and appliances, even 5,000 euros of maximum expenditure can be a considerable help.

But we haven’t finished talking about the new features for the Furniture and Appliances Bonus yet.

Indeed, there is some surprising news that could be confirmed with the new Budget Law for 2022.

Up to now, this bonus has been made usable in the case of building renovation. This means that it was possible to use it after carrying out any type of restoration, even those provided for by the Facade Bonus 90% and by the Superbonus 110%.

Here, from next year this will no longer be possible. Indeed, you can take advantage of the Furniture and Appliances Bonus only for renovations covered by the Home Bonus.