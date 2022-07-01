the 90-minute thriller with Chris Evans that will blow you away

The works of Chris Evans They were gaining more and more relevance as time goes by. The actor, who was catapulted to international fame thanks to his time in Marvel as Captain America He managed to show all his talent. In fact, that is why he is currently considered one of the most important artists in the industry. However, now the interpreter said goodbye to the superhero franchise and is focused on different projects.

Among them are Lightyearthe animated film Disney to which he put his voice and the approximation of the premiere of The Gray Man. This film, in which he will share the screen with Ryan Goslingis considered one of the most expensive of Netflix. Of course, despite the fact that it is also one of the most anticipated by fans, there are still a few days to go before its big launch since the streaming giant confirmed that will not be published until next July 22.

Therefore, until the new project of Chris Evans be available in Netflixsince spoilers we have the best option not to miss the actor and that is also on the platform. It is a suspenseful feature film in which the artist gives the best of himself with an incomparable character. Undoubtedly, an interpretation that surprises and, in addition, another of the points in favor of the film is that the actor is accompanied by a great cast that complements the plot perfectly.

+ What to watch on Netflix this weekend:

The movie in question is Cell phonewhich not Netflix original and it premiered in 2004, but it is currently a success of the streaming giant. In fact, it is one of the most chosen thanks to its shocking and captivating plot. With the performance of Chris Evans, also featuring Jason Statham, Kim Basinger, Jessica Biel, William H. Macy and more. A stellar cast that makes a great combination for this story.

What is it about? Cell phone follows the life of Ryan Ackerman, a clueless young man who one day answers his mobile phone and finds a call that surprises him. An unknown voice begs her to help him escape from a lunatic who is holding her and her family hostage. At first Ryan thinks it’s a prank, but then her prisoner leaves the phone open so he can listen to her being raped. And that is how the young man has no choice but to help her.