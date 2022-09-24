The 90s movies referenced by “Do Revenge”, the Netflix teen comedy

The movie was recently released Do Revenge in Netflix and in a few days the production directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Someone Great) has remained in the top 10 of the streaming platform.

Camila Mendes (Riverdale) and Maya Hawke (Stranger Things) star in this teen drama, which deserves to be among the most iconic of the 1990s and early 2000s, which pays homage to them.

The story focuses on Drea (Mendes), who is the “perfect student” and also the queen bee of the high school for rich people in which she studies, which is affected when her boyfriend spreads a sexual video that goes viral, Which is why she teams up with new student Eleanor (Hawke), who is also being bullied, to get revenge on the bullies they each face.

The film has already received praise from specialized critics with 85% on the site Rotten Tomatoes. For this reason we list the films referred to in this Netflix production.

Mean Girls

Mark Waters’ iconic film starring Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdamsis one of the key references of Do Revenge.

This idea of ​​betrayal between friends, taking away boyfriends, in addition to making an elaborate plan in which the teenager who suffers from bullying has a make over to infiltrate the world of the most popular high school, it is something that we had already seen in the classic that premiered in 2004.

clueless

The 90s film starring Alice Silverstone is one of the great references of fashion, and in this film the director winked at the iconic Cher and Dionne looks.

10 Things I Hate About You

Another of the favorite tapes of 1990 that had the legendary Heath Ledger in the cast. In Do Revenge, Drea and Russ kiss for the first time in his art studio, after a paint fight.

The director of the film revealed to Netflix that she included that scene as a tribute to 10 Things I Hate About You.

Cruel Intentions

Sarah Michelle Gellar, the protagonist of this 90s film, also has a character in Do Revengebut not only that connection exists between both films, since the director confessed that the ending, in which Drea and Eleanor miss the graduation and drive away in a convertible car, is inspired by Cruel Intentions.

In addition, in the soundtrack of the film is Praise You, Theme by Fatboy Slim which was also part of the soundtrack of said tape.

