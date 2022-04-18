The 95 million pesos that Gerardo Martino received for not calling Chicharito al Tri

The reason why Martino does not call Chicharito

April 15, 2022 10:22 p.m.

The coach of the Mexican national team, Gerardo Martino, in a press conference, pointed out that the absence of Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández in El Tri is due to the coach’s tastes and preferences, that is, that Tata would not agree with the form and style of play of the Mexican striker.

More news from the Mexican team:

He found out that Martino continues, can’t take it anymore and resigns from El Tri; it’s not candle

But the veto for Javier Hernández would go far beyond sports. According to the report of W radio Sports, the Argentine coach Gerardo Martino would follow the express orders of Yon de Luisa, President of the Mexican Football Federation, this because of the fight that existed between the two due to the prize payments of the Mexican team.

For this reason, although Gerardo Martino does require Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández, Femexfut puts a block on him, the same one that conditions his permanence in case of not complying with said orders. Yon de Luisa assured that there is no banned player within the Tri, however, when asked about the absence of Javier Hernández, he preferred to leave the responsibility to Gerardo Martino.

Why does Martino insist on not calling Javier Hernández?

According to the Goal portal, Gerardo Martino receives 44 million pesos, for the time he has been with El Tri he has added 95.8 million pesos, hence Tata, for taking care of his work and his salary, would avoid calling Chicharito.

More news from the Mexican team:

From being in the sights of Real Madrid, the new destination of Hirving Lozano