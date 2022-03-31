The 974, the cheap stadium that will “disappear” after the World Cup

Within the majesty with which the eight stadiums in which the World Cup Qatar 2022there was always one that drew attention because of the materials that would be used to build it.

stadium 974 It stands on the coast of the Persian Gulf and, unlike the other five buildings that were made specifically for the World Cup and the two that were renovated, this one not only had a much lower cost, but will disappear when the competition is over.

“We do not have the final cost, since it was barely finished for the Arab Cup [que se jugó a finales del año pasado]but if you compare the cost of this stadium with others with the same capacity —40 thousand fans—, but made with traditional construction materials, this one is cheaper by approximately 20%”, commented Mohammed Al Atwaan, who is project manager of the stadium, which gets its name – as well as the number of shipping containers used in its construction – from the telephone dialing code for Qatar.

What is the difference in cost with the other stadiums?

With monumental constructions, such as the Lusail Stadium [de 80 mil espectadores]which represented a expenditure of approximately 800 million dollars, For most of those who know the 974, it is quick to understand why it has not had a high cost, not only because of the type of materials, but because it will not use a mechanical air conditioning system, since those same materials will help in regulating the temperature. .

About 230 million dollars were used to make the 974, in a comparison with another stadium for 40 thousand spectators, such as Al Thumama, for which around 350 million dollars were invested. Hence, that reduction to which Al Atwaan refers.

This property, the work of the Spanish firm Fenwick Iribarren Arquitectos, will have six games in the group stage and one in the round of 16.

“We had some Arab Cup games, but in the World Cup we will have six ”he added