The A-68A maxi-iceberg released 152 billion tons of fresh water into the sea

In July 2017, a giant iceberg called A-68, broke away from the ice shelf Larsen-C in Antarctica and began an epic journey through theAntarctic Ocean. Three and a half years later, the main part of the iceberg, A-68A, has drifted close to the South Georgia: it was long feared that it would run aground in the shallow waters. Not only would this have damaged the ecosystem of the seabed, it would also have made it difficult for the island’s wildlife, such as penguins, to reach the sea to feed. Using satellite measurements, the scientists mapped how the A-68A shrank towards the end of its journey, which fortunately prevented it from getting stuck. However, the downside is that he released 152 billion tons of fresh water close to the island, with a potentially profound effect on the island’s marine life.

When it was formed, the A-68 had an area of ​​more than double that of the Luxembourg, one of the largest icebergs ever recorded.

He lost a piece of ice almost immediately after the detachment, resulting in the larger iceberg being renamed. A-68A and his “offspring” became A-68B. In April 2020, A-68A lost another piece, which was later named A-68C.

Antarctic icebergs are named after the Antarctic quadrant in which they were originally sighted, and are assigned a sequential number. If the iceberg breaks, a sequential letter is added.

For the first two years of its life, A-68A remained in the cold waters of the Weddell Sea near its ice shelf. Here, he experienced little in the way of dissolution. However, once the iceberg began its journey north through the Drake Passage, it moved through increasingly warmer waters and began to melt.

Overall, the A-68A iceberg thinned by 67 meters from its initial 235-meter thickness, with the melt rate soaring as it moved into the Sea of ​​Scotland around South Georgia.

A study published in Remote Sensing of Environment describes how researchers from the Center for Polar Observation and Modeling in the UK and the British Antarctic Survey combined measurements from different satellites to map A-68A’s variations in area and thickness during its life cycle.

The A-68A’s voyage was mapped using observations from 5 different satellite missions.

To detect how the A-68A’s area has changed, they used optical images from the mission Copernicus Sentinel-3 and the instrument MODIS on the US Earth mission, along with the mission’s radar data Copernicus Sentinel-1. While Sentinel-1 radar images offer all-weather capabilities and higher spatial resolution, MODIS and Sentinel-3 optical images have higher temporal resolution but cannot be used during polar night and cloudy days.

To measure changes in the edge of the iceberg, or the height of the ice above the sea surface, they used mission data CryoSat ESA and the mission ICESat-2 of the United States. Knowing the data relating to the freeboard implies the possibility of calculating the thickness of the entire iceberg.

All these measurements together allowed the scientists to calculate how it changed the volume of the iceberg and therefore how much fresh water it released.

Tommaso Parrinello, ESA’s CryoSat Mission Manager, said: “Our ability to study every movement of the iceberg in such detail is due to advances in satellite techniques and the use of a variety of measurements. Imaging satellites record the shape of the iceberg, and altitude mission data such as CryoSat adds another important component as they measure the height of surfaces, which is essential for calculating volume changes.“.

The new study reveals that A-68A only briefly collided with the seabed e it broke shortly after, reducing the risk of blocking. By the time it reached the shallow waters around South Georgia, the “keel” of the iceberg had shrunk to 141 meters below the ocean’s surface, enough to avoid the sea floor, which is about 150 meters deep.

A side effect of the breakup was the release of ben 152 billion tons of fresh water near the island, an alteration that could have a profound impact on the island’s marine habitat.

When icebergs detach from ice shelves, they drift guided by ocean currents and wind, releasing cold meltwater and nutrients as they melt – this process affects local ocean circulation and promotes biological production around the iceberg.

Anne Braakmann-Folgmann, from the Center for Polar Observation and Modeling, lead author of the study, said: “This is a huge amount of meltwater and the next thing we want to find out is whether it has had a positive or negative impact on the ecosystem around South Georgia. Since A-68A has taken a common route through the Drake Passage , we hope to learn more about icebergs following a similar trajectory and how they affect the polar oceans.“.