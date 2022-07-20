The A24 movies coming to HBO Plus

Maybe you don’t pay much attention to the production company of your favorite movies, but now that we tell you all the A24 films that come to HBO Plus, you will surely discover that you love (or are dying to see) several of them and you will get excited as much as we for this news.

In accordance with ScreenRantthe platform will increase its premium movie options in August of this year and with this, some of the best titles of A24.

Founded in 2012, is a production house that has become recognized for being the home of high-level series such as euphoriawinner of the Emmy award, and of course, it is also the home of some of our final girls favourites. If you like movies with very visual trippy and complex stories, you’re going to love this list of the 5 most iconic A24 movies.

Our favorite A24 movies will be on HBO plus

Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022)

Everything Everywhere All At Oncerecently released on June 9, 2022, swept with excellent reviews, as it tells the story of Evelyn, a girl who is chosen in the most absurd way to fight against the dangers of the multiverse and thus save her world.

Amy (2015)

While the new biopic of Amy Winehouse arrives, on August 1 you can enjoy this documentary on HBO, winner of the Oscar for Best Long Documentary, about the complications of fame and excess in the life of the British singer.

How To Talk To Girls At Parties (2017)

With the amazing participation of Elle Fanning and Nicole KidmanHow To Talk To Girls At Parties takes place in London, in the year 1977. It tells the story of Enn, a shy, music-loving teenager who sneaks in with his friends at a party where they meet some beautiful aliens who are on Earth to perform a strange ritual.

Minari (2020)

Minari, which is currently available on Amazon Prime Video, tells the story of a Korean-American family who moves to a small farm in Arkansas in search of the American dream. She was nominated for 6 Oscars and won Best Supporting Actress for Youn Yuh-jung.

Ex Machina (2014)

If robot movies and futuristic waves are your thing, you’re going to love it Former Machina, Oscar winner and with the participation of our internet boyfriend, Oscar Isaac.

This new classic tells the story of Caleb, a programmer from the Bluebook company who receives as a reward the invitation from the president of the company where he works, in order to perform the Turing test on an android with artificial intelligence.

Here is a list of the A24 movies that will be added to the HBO catalog on August 1

The Adderall Diaries (2016)

Amy (2015)

BarelyLethal (2015)

The CaptiveAKA queen of the night (2014)

charles swan (2013)

Dark Places (2015)

The End of the Tour (2015)

enemy (2014)

Ex Machina (2015)

Ginger & Rose (2013)

How to Talk to Girls at Parties (2018)

laggies (2014)

Lean on Pete (2018)

Life After Beth (2014)

loke (2014)

mississippi grind (2015)

Mojave (2016)

A Most Violent Year (2014)

Obvious Child (2014)

Remember (2016)

Revenge of the Green Dragons (2014)

Room (2015)

rover (2014)

Slow West (2015)

Son Of A Gun (2015)

The Spectacular Now (2013)

tusk (2014)

under the skin (2014)

