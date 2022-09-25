The AAA assures that it has restored the service to some 13,277 clients in the last almost 24 hours

Publisher’s note: We invite you to stay well informed during this emergency. Free access to all the news and updates related to the passing of the hurricane fiona for Puerto Rico. Thank you for supporting responsible journalism. subscribe today.

81% of the clients of the Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (PRASA) have drinking water service, according to the latest update of the Puerto Rico Emergency Portal System (Preps), the government website that shows the recovery of the country after the passage of Hurricane Fiona.

Specifically, there are 1,075,469 subscribers who count, at 9:39 am, with the essential service, one week after the atmospheric phenomenon passes through the archipelago.

This figure represents that AAA has restored service to some 13,277 customers in the last nearly 24 hours.

At 12:29 p.m. yesterday, Saturday, 80% of subscribers — some 1,062,192 — had water service.

So far, the AAA has not detailed where they will place, by zones, the oases for this Sunday. The last listing on the government recovery page is from last Thursday, at 8:33 at night.

This morning, a 36-inch pipe in Rexville, Bayamón, broke and affected the drinking water service in the area, reported the mayor of the city, Ramon Luis Rivera.

The area that will be most affected will be the south of “El Pueblo del Chicharrón”, such as: Rexville, Cortijo, Panorama, Cana, Royal Town, Vans Scoy, Bella Vista, Buena Vista, Santa Juanita, Los Dominicos and surrounding areas.

Likewise, the AAA has announced on its social networks that the “Hatillo Camuy” filter plant is out of operation due to mechanical failure in the disinfection system.