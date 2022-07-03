The AAA opens two gates of the Carraízo dam due to the high amount of rain deposited by a tropical wave

The Water and sewage Authority (AAA) announced today, Saturday night, that The corporation’s personnel carried out a controlled opening of the gates in the Carraizo dam in Trujillo Alto due to precipitation deposited by a tropical wave that has affected Puerto Rico since early in the day.

However, the executive director of AAA’s Metro Region, the engineer Roberto Martinez Toledowarned that although opening several gates in the Carraízo dam is good news as it has a good level, emphasized that almost the entire island remains under some degree of droughtfor which he urged the public to continue the practices of measurement to converse water.

“We were on a conference call with staff from the National Weather Service (SNM) and they estimate that between four and six inches of precipitation have fallen in the Carraízo basin area. That is excellent news and we have already managed to recharge the dam. We are already at a good level and that is why we have open floodgates”, explained Martínez Toledo to The new day.

“As good runoffs are coming, we are discharging until the runoffs are lower to leave the dam at a level between 40.80 and 40.90 meters, which is the appropriate safety level,” he added.

Although the Carraízo dam, which serves the municipalities of San Juan, Trujillo Alto, Carolina, Canóvanas and Gurabo, was not in the stage of operational adjustments, Martínez Toledo indicated that the corporation was monitoring the water levels in case they had to make the decision.

“But, thank God, with these rains that possibility is gone. The number of gates (that will open) will depend on the need. So far we have two gates open by a meter and a half, which is known as a controlled discharge and, for the moment, we will leave it that way. If more runoff arrives, then we would open a little more”, highlighted the executive director of the Metro Region.

Regarding the status of the other reservoirs in Puerto Rico, Martínez Toledo said that all the plants that use intakes in the eastern area of ​​the island “have recovered”, “so the situation (in that area) is positive in terms of general,” he stressed.

“However, that is not the case for Lake Guajataca, which has not been seen to have received good runoff yet. And although something has fallen into Lake La Plata, it is still very little. It is not that it is expected that we will have to enter into an interruption plan, but it is not in such positive conditions as Carraízo is, ”said Martínez Toledo.

The Guajataca Lake reservoir serves the municipalities of Moca, Aguadilla, Aguada, Isabela, San Sebastián, Quebradillas and the Puntas de Rincón neighborhood, while La Plata covers Dorado, Guaynabo, Naranjito, Toa Alta, Toa Baja, Vega Alta, Bayamon, Cataño and Corozal.

“It is important to emphasize that these rains did not end the drought. According to last Thursday’s Drought Monitor Report (the report is released every Thursday), more than 90 percent of the island was in some form of drought. We have to see the numbers of the reports for next Thursday, but we maintain the call to the public to maintain caution in the consumption of water, “said Martínez Toledo.