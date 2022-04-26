The absence of Blanca Rodríguez in “Underlined”: where is the driver? – TV show – 04/25/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

The underscore central edition this Monday was marked by the absence of its main driver, Blanca Rodriguez. The journalist was not in charge of the delivery of channel 10 and his absence aroused curiosity among viewers.

The explanation for Rodríguez’s absence is simple: the journalist is out of the country, since she traveled to Europe to visit her daughter, Maria Fernanda Souzawho is based in Edinburgh.

Souza is a sociologist who settled in the Scottish capital to do a Master’s in Environment, Public Policy and Society at the University of Edinburgh, after receiving a Chevening scholarship.

The journalist took vacations to go to meet her daughter, who will be on European soil for at least this year.

Together they took the opportunity to tour the region, and on Saturday both shared photos of their visit to Stratford-upon-Avon, the English town of playwright William Shakespeare, where they could even find a Uruguayan flag.

April 23, commemorative date of W. Shakespeare everything in his town, Stratford Upon Avon speaks of him. I share images of the visit today to his house and Anne Hathaway’s cabin. pic.twitter.com/XSlUzSh0LK — Blanca Rodriguez – Daughter of immigrants. (@blancarodgon) April 23, 2022

Today is William Shakespeare Day💫. We visited his houses in Stratford Upon Avon. The city was partying, and we found a pleasant surprise in front of the Shakespeare Center 🇺🇾 pic.twitter.com/W50vAYNKd0 – Maria Fernanda Souza (@MaFerSouza_) April 23, 2022

Mother and daughter also visited the cottage of Anne Hathaway, Shakespeare’s wife, who lived there as a child.

This Monday and during Blanca Rodríguez’s vacation, the underscore central edition will be in charge of Caroline Garcia.