The absence of Blanca Rodríguez in “Underlined”: where is the driver? – TV show – 04/25/2022

The underscore central edition this Monday was marked by the absence of its main driver, Blanca Rodriguez. The journalist was not in charge of the delivery of channel 10 and his absence aroused curiosity among viewers.

The explanation for Rodríguez’s absence is simple: the journalist is out of the country, since she traveled to Europe to visit her daughter, Maria Fernanda Souzawho is based in Edinburgh.

Souza is a sociologist who settled in the Scottish capital to do a Master’s in Environment, Public Policy and Society at the University of Edinburgh, after receiving a Chevening scholarship.

The journalist took vacations to go to meet her daughter, who will be on European soil for at least this year.

Together they took the opportunity to tour the region, and on Saturday both shared photos of their visit to Stratford-upon-Avon, the English town of playwright William Shakespeare, where they could even find a Uruguayan flag.

Mother and daughter also visited the cottage of Anne Hathaway, Shakespeare’s wife, who lived there as a child.

This Monday and during Blanca Rodríguez’s vacation, the underscore central edition will be in charge of Caroline Garcia.

