The absence of E3 and the gigantic void it leaves
The summer months have always been one of the best times for the video game industry (plus many people are on vacation and can enjoy the luxuries of summer without worrying about a thing). Thanks to the video game events that are held from June to August, these months become the biggest celebration that there can be in the medium, and it is something that many of us look forward to, since it is a non-stop of news that we They make us feel like real children on Christmas day.
Months full of important announcements from the largest companies in the entire industry, several conferences where we see the most anticipated announcements, and some that we did not know about, come to life and see the emotion of people through social networks, as well as the feeling of “community” that is formed, is something that is obligatory to live every year. The banner of these dates was always, without a doubt, the E3, the most important fair in the industry and where the big projects were announced… Until this year, which for the first time, will not be done. Today, in this text, we will talk about the absence of E3 and the gigantic void it leaves.
This summer looks very different…
Since the beginning of the pandemic caused by COVID-19, we have seen that all aspects of our daily lives have been affected by the pandemic, and not only that, since the video game industry has also undergone great changes and has had to adapt to new security measures. We have seen how the events as magnified as Gamescom or E3 itself eliminated everything in personand became a fully digital event.
But as we could already see in the conferences that have been emerging since then, the companies had not quite found the exact way to carry out this type of event, and this situation has led to this year, the famous (and most iconic) The video game fair is not held either in person or digitally. This year we will have to live without a fair that, despite many complaints (many of them totally deserved) It was an event that we were all very excited about, both users and developers themselves..
Not everything is lost
Although the news of the cancellation of E3 2022 was very sad, and it was noted that the lack of this event during this year will weigh heavily, we must not fall into the mistake of throwing it all away, since there are still some events that They promise to bring many surprises, just as they have done on previous occasions. In addition to some events that surely occur and are planned, but we do not know of their own existence, Gamescom 2022 or Summer Game Fest, presented by Geoff Keighley, are ahead of us.
On the one hand, Gamescom will return to a hybrid face-to-face format, having survived the worst effects of the pandemic, and will once again take place in Cologne, Germany. This “hybrid format” that has been decided to use will be so as not to add a great burden to the face-to-face formatsince due to sanitary measures it is not the most recommended, so it will be a mixture between the face-to-face and the digital, something that, depending on how they propose it, can penetrate.
On the other hand, we have the festival presented by Geoff Keighley, where last year we were able to witness the announcement of the release date of Elden Ring, one of the most anticipated titles of recent years. Apart from that, we witnessed several very important announcements, although we all thought that the event itself should take a much faster pacesince there were times where it got stuck a lot, and we hope that for this edition they have learned from their mistakes.
This year will be a litmus test for many companies
Not counting events like Gamescom or Summer Game Fest, we assume that the big 3 companies (Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo) will do their own conferences, some of which have been using this method for years. But with a disastrous past year for most of them (only Xbox knew how to run a long conference like the “Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase” in a good way and make it interesting) and with all the complaints they received from the community, let’s hope what for the good of all of us they have learned, and that this time they will be conferences with a good rhythm, a number of important announcements (they don’t have to be strictly AAA blockbusters) and make it enjoyable.
It’s great to see how developers talk so lovingly and passionately about the work they’ve been doing for years of their lives, but the average user wants to see the game in motion, they want to see trailers, and last year, there was a conference he gave exactly otherwise. Nothing confirmed yet, but according to insider Jeff Grubb, Xbox would be preparing a large E3-style conference for the months of May or Juneso… It’s time to prepare for the following months.
E3 isn’t quite gone
A priori it seems that E3 is not going to be held again, but the ESA (Entertainment Software Association) has confirmed that this year they will take it to see what they can do to return E3 to the quality quotas it used to have in the past. , Y Let’s hope that this “sabbatical year” will come in handy to bring about important and necessary changes to an event that, without a doubt, is the image that many of us associate as “the video game party”. We will have to enjoy everything that this year brings us, and for now, there can be no complaints from users, since we have received authentic jewels in less than 3 months, such as Elden Ring or Tunic, so we will be positive with the future that awaits us ahead.
