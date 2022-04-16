The absence of Mbappé in a PSG presentation that triggered speculation about his future

Amid the rumors about the continuity or the possible exit of Kylian Mbappe of the PSGthere was a new episode that fuels speculation in Europe after the French entity announced a new sponsorship agreement for the 2022-23 season.

“PSG and the global digital lifestyle platform GOAT announce a major multi-year partnership, sealing the presence of the brand on the sleeve of the shirt Parisian from next season with exclusive and innovative collaborations to come”, announced the club through an official statement with an image that raised suspicions.

It is that in the photo that they shared both on social networks and on their official website, Kylian Mbappé does not appear but yes some of the referents of the establishment like Lionel Messi, Neymar and Marco Verratti, plus others like Presnel Kimpembe and the side Hakimi Achraf.

Mbappé ends contract with PSG on June 30 (Reuters)

Alarms quickly went off in Europe about that notorious absence and it was put back on the table the chance that Mbappé has made the decision not to renew with PSG when his contract ends on June 30.

However, according to the French media RMC Sports, The reason would be that, with two months to go until the end of his relationship with the institution, the Bondy native did not appear on the main cover because his future is still unclear and it is not known if he will finally wear the shirt with this new logo on one of his sleeves the following season. A different case is that of the protagonists of the photo, who they still have at least two more years left on their contract with the entity.

This new commercial incorporation of the digital platform, according to L’Equipe, will bring him 50 million euros net for the three seasons that were mainly established. In addition, it would replace the previous agreement that they had with the Qatari banking entity QNB. In turn, Qatar Airways will continue to be the main sponsor.

PSG will have a new sponsor for the 2022-23 season (Reuters)

“Thanks to this association, GOAT joins the tight list of club partners featured on our iconic jerseys,” Marc Armstrong, director of partnerships for Paris Saint-Germain, told PSG’s official site, adding: “He is the ideal partner for the club. Together, we will develop exciting and creative experiences to delight fans everywhere.”

For his part, the co-founder and executive director of the new firm, Eddy Lu, assured that: “Paris Saint-Germain is one of the most influential clubs in the world and we are delighted to partner with them to continue building our global community.”

The new brand will occupy the place that QNB has today on the shirt (Reuters)

Mbappewho was once again the protagonist of PSG’s last win over Clermont (6-1) with a hat-trick, still keeping the mystery around your future. In recent days, after the recent duels for Ligue 1, the French striker lamented that the complicity between him, Neymar and Messi “has come so late.”

From Madrid, meanwhile, was his compatriot Karim Benzema who spoke in favor of a possible meeting in the team Meringue: “I like to play with him in the National Team and I would like to play with him in the club. I think we would score twice as many goals. Or maybe even triple!” the 34-year-old striker said in an interview with L’Equipe.

