The absence of Raúl de Molina causes a fan to request that the name of the Univision program be changed: El Gordo y la Flaca

Raúl de Molina is on vacationbut this fan of the program says that the host is almost never there, which is why they should change the name of the Univision show, which has been named since its day The fat and the skinny.

The fan wrote on Instagram: “Change the name, Gordo is almost never there”, It should be noted that no one echoed his message. This one did not receive a single like and much less did he get any comments to support his position. At the end of the day, fans of El Gordo y la Flaca know and recognize that Lili Estefan and Raúl de Molina are the essence of this production, which they currently share with Clarissa Molina, Roberto Hernández and Carlitos El Productor.

It should be noted that a few hours ago El Gordo y la Flaca shared a video on Instagram in which they celebrate being the number one Latin entertainment program. They say next to the video: “For more than 20 years we are the #1 entertainment show on Hispanic television.”

A well-liked celebrity in El Gordo y la Flaca and who is also part of his 20-year success story is Julián Gil, who on several occasions has come to replace Raúl de Molina when he is absent on vacation or any other commitment.

Jomari Goyso is another celebrity who was part of El Gordo y la Flaca for a long time. The Spaniard for several years was the one who led the section of the best and worst dressed of all the finery.

