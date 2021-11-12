The absence of roaming costs is not obvious

From 2017 within the European Union you can call and surf the Internet from mobile devices even when you are outside the country where your SIM card is registered, thanks to the European regulation 2015/2020 which abolished the costs of the so-called roaming. Until 2017, it was necessary to pay a surcharge to make calls and surf the web, called the cost of roaming.

The regulation was one of the most popular European measures in recent years, but it will soon have to be renewed: it will expire on 30 June 2022, and if the European Union does not take action, it will return to the previous situation. Both the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union, that is the body in which the representatives of the governments of the 27 member countries sit, have “adopted their position” (so to speak, it is a formal act) on the renewal of the regulation, and in the coming weeks they will have to negotiate a compromise with the European Commission in the so-called “trilogue”, that is the closed-door negotiation between the three institutions. It is already known that the possible new regulation should last ten years, that is, until 2032.

The times are not very tight but neither too long, given that the European institutions have several other open questions and any compromise will also have to pass through the plenary session of the European Parliament for definitive approval.

The regulation was approved in 2015 after years of discussions, and immediately became one of the most appreciated and popular norms among those adopted by the European Union. In recent years it has mainly allowed millions of European tourists to connect to the internet in a country other than their own, avoiding expensive purchases of foreign SIM cards or dependence on fixed Wi-Fi networks.

According to a public consultation carried out by the European Commission in the summer of 2020, 96 per cent of Europeans contacted say they are sure or very sure of being able to benefit from the measures provided for by the regulation. Between the summer of 2016 and that of 2019, the consumption of internet data in a country other than one’s own within the European Union increased by 17 times. A European Commission report estimated that in the summer of 2018, when the data peak so far, European tourists had used an average of 440 megabytes of data per month compared to 60 megabytes in the summer of 2016.

“The numbers tell us that the regulation was a success,” he told al Post Paolo Borchia, European parliamentarian of the Lega who has a long experience in the Industry committee, that is the one that deals with the issue, and who is shadow rapporteur for the Parliament’s proposal on the renewal of the regulation (the “shadow rapporteur” is the one who follows a certain proposed by representing the position of your political group).

The limitations envisaged by the European Union, debated at length, also seem to have worked to prevent some from taking advantage of the abolition of the cost of roaming: for example by taking out a subscription to mobile telephony in a country where subscriptions cost very little due to the low cost of living, and then living permanently in another country.

To avoid such abuses, the regulation included a clause called fair use policy which in fact allows telephone operators to establish a ceiling on the gigabytes and minutes of telephone calls that can be consumed abroad – established through a complex calculation – and in any case impose surcharges 14 days after a first warning.

Again according to calculations by the European Commission, in the first quarter of 2019 only 4 percent of telephone traffic was subject to a surcharge: “in practice”, summarized the Commission, “only a small minority of users who use the most. roaming has been affected by the fair use policy, while the vast majority of users did not have to worry about it ».

Yet for a couple of years there had been discussions on how to further improve the regulation.

The main point that negotiations are focusing on is the maximum cost that operators can charge for their gigabytes of internet data. In fact, every time a Swedish SIM card connects to the Italian network, the cost of the data traffic consumed in that session is charged by the Italian operator, which offers the service, to the Swedish one. Italian operators and more generally from Southern Europe, i.e. from European countries that attract the greatest amount of tourists, have every interest in keeping the ceiling high and thus being paid as much as possible by operators in the North and in general by those of other countries.

On the other hand, the companies in the North would like to lower the ceiling, to pay as little as possible. The European Parliament has also aligned itself with them, albeit for different reasons: being the European institution most sensitive to consumer requests – which are essentially the same people who vote every five years to renew parliamentary seats – the Parliament would like the ceilings are low, so that telephone companies have no reason to increase the rates of telephone subscriptions.

At the moment, with regard to internet traffic, an operator can charge a maximum of 3 euros per gigabyte to another operator, which will become 2.50 euros from 1 January 2022. The Council of the European Union – which in fact embraced the thesis of the Northern countries – asks that the ceiling remain substantially unchanged, that is to say that it be reduced to 2.25 euros.

Parliament, on the other hand, in its negotiating mandate approved on 14 October with the votes of the center-left and center-right by the Committee on Industry, would like the maximum ceiling to be one euro per gigabyte, to be progressively reduced to 60 cents in 2025.

Euractiv wrote that according to a confidential study conducted for the German telephone company Drillisch Netz AG, a gigabyte of internet data costs each company between 0.005 and 0.35 euros. Costs are expected to drop further in the future, given that in recent years the purchase of data traffic has become increasingly cheaper due to the progress made by the technological infrastructure.

Borchia explains that despite the negotiating mandate of the Parliament contains some points that can be shared, in his opinion he should have foreseen a greater “balance”, that is to reconcile the saving needs of consumers without penalizing the investments in the networks made by the operators, which could then spill over into higher prices. national tariffs “.

In other words, Borchia fears that by keeping the maximum ceiling for data transfer too low, operators will be forced to compensate for lost revenues by increasing the costs of secondary services, such as the answering machine or the SMS that warns of a phone call received during a call: costs that, among other things, would be charged to everyone, and not only to those who travel abroad and take advantage of the benefits of the regulation on the absence of roaming costs.

Parliament is also calling for the abolition of the fair use policy, but on this the Council does not seem willing to yield.

Another point that is being discussed is the strengthening of the obligations for telephone operators to offer services of the same quality in their own country as abroad. Something that sometimes does not happen especially for internet traffic: according to a recent survey by the European Parliament, one in three interviewees says that while visiting another European country they have experienced slowdowns on the internet connection from smartphones.

“While they are abroad, European citizens are entitled to the same services and the same quality as when they use smartphones in their own country, and any practice that leads to a reduction in quality should be prohibited,” said Róbert Hajšel, shadow rapporteur. of the European Socialists for the proposal to renew the regulation in the European Parliament.

– Read also: Is Russia Blackmailing Moldova?

Telephone operators deny that this happens often, but it happens to several people that in a certain country an operator does not make a 4G connection available but limits itself to offering one in 3G, probably to save costs: at the moment the practice is not explicitly prohibited, and there is a lack of tools to ensure that services and quality do not change from one country to another, as required by the directive. This is an issue that will become increasingly important in the coming years with the advent of 5G, a much higher speed connection that is likely to become the norm for a great many Europeans.

At the moment, however, the contours of the possible compromise that will emerge from the “trilogue”, set for 8 December, are not yet clear.