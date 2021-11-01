The absurd ignorance that offends the memory

It is hardly surprising that the No Green Pass movement, artificially pale creature of the No Vax movement, produces a disgusting anti-Semitic demonstration like the one that the poor city of Novara offered us yesterday. Anti-Semitism is a large archipelago, a common currency: disguising it a bit you can sell it anywhere, the risk is only that it reveals the misery of those who practice it. Here, if there was a need to reveal the vulgarity, ignorance, contempt for freedom and also for human life already contained in the anti-vaccine positions, well, this time the show is glaring. Animals that do not know how two million children were killed, for example, among six million tortured and murdered Jews, are not alone. There are self-aware, “mild” anti-Semites, nostalgic, careless, anti-Zionists, anti-capitalists, anti-communists, disguised as human rights defenders. But it always is anti-Semitism. If “their best friend is Jewish,” well wake up. A very recent survey of all EU countries tells us that 89 per cent of Jews feel the pressure, 1 in 4 have suffered aggression. 51 percent of respondents think Jews have too much power; 71 that the Jews do to the Palestinians what the Nazis did to them; 43 that Jews exploit the memory of the Shoah. In Texas to teach the Holocaust you have to give space to free opposing interpretations: did it really happen or not? In Boston, the Elie Wiesel center, named after the famous Holocaust writer, hosted a speaker for its annual lecture who accused Israel of targeting Palestinian children just because they want freedom. The Sunrise “green” climate action group withdrew from a rally because there were three Jewish organizations. From right to left, they are all too confused to realize that they are shameful anti-Semites. Or is it fashionable?