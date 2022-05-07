the absurdities of combos in state stores

For some time in Cuba, the custom of selling most products in combos or modules has been adopted, not always conformed with the greatest wisdom. It is common both in physical stores and in Your Shipment to find basic necessities along with others that most people would not buy under normal conditions.

This phenomenon has also spread to places where food is served, as reported by a user on your Facebook account about the El Pedregal store. According to Alicia Yop, in a post that also was replicated by official mediathis venue is the only large one that sells in national currency in the municipality of La Lisa, since the others are small stores.

“More than 400 people outside queuing to buy what little the store offers and in the cafeteria they did not want to sell anyone the soft drinks, malts and beers that were available because they could only be sold in combo with bread, and there was no bread” , narrates.

He adds that the sale of these products would be postponed for the next day “if there was bread.” Outraged, the user added:

“Would anyone have any justification for such a terrible nonsense in their heads? Does anyone have a damn explanation why that store doesn’t sell the little they have to offer in cup to the town?

Before his complaint, other followers of his account narrated similar stories. Olguita Díaz denounced that “that also happens in Le Select, you have to buy the liquid with a piece of bread, and if there is no bread, they don’t sell you the liquid.”

Meanwhile, David Orret replied that it will last three years and “I have never been able to buy anything in cup yet…I am not going to tell you what I work for because I am getting more and I am going to continue doing it and I am dying for my Cuba…but don’t talk to me about people with power who can do things, better not”.